Angelique Kerber wins US Open

AP, NEW YORK

Early in what would become a tight US Open final, Angelique Kerber sprinted forward to somehow reach a drop-shot and scoop a down-the-line winner that landed in a corner of the court.

The Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd roared, while Kerber celebrated by raising her right hand and wagging her index finger in the air, as if to remind opponent Karolina Pliskova — and everyone else — “I’m No. 1.”

Yes, she is. And a two-time Grand Slam champion, too.

Kerber won her first US Open title and a second major in an out-of-nowhere breakthrough season, taking five of the final six games to beat a fading Pliskova 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 on Saturday.

“It means a lot to me. When I was a kid, I was always dreaming to one day be the No. 1 player in the world, to win Grand Slams,” said 28-year-old Kerber, who moves up one spot from No. 2 and replaces Serena Williams at the top of the WTA rankings today. “I mean, all the dreams came true this year.”

Never a Grand Slam finalist before this year, Kerber beat Williams for the Australian Open title in January, then was the runner-up to her at Wimbledon in July. Adding the championship at Flushing Meadows was further proof that all of the changes Kerber has made are paying off.

The better fitness, via extra time in the gym and longer, more intense practice sessions; an improved serve and a new willingness to attack during points, rather than mainly counterpunching, via instruction from coach Torben Beltz; a more positive attitude on court, via help from a mental coach.

“Of course, now everybody will try to beat me and have nothing to lose,” Kerber said. “I will try to take this challenge.”

On Saturday, the second seed trailed by a break at 3-1 in the third set before coming back against 10th seed Pliskova, who had not been past the third round at a major before.

Kerber is the first woman from Germany to win the US Open — and the first to get to No. 1 — since her idol and mentor, Steffi Graf, who got in touch via text message before the final.

It was Pliskova who guaranteed Kerber’s ascension in the rankings by beating Williams in the semi-finals, ending her streak of 186 consecutive weeks at the top, which began in February 2013 and equaled Graf’s mark.

Kerber, who collected US$3.5 million in prize money, lost to Pliskova the last time they met, just three weeks ago in the final in Cincinnati, but by the conclusion of the 2 hour, 7 minute final, Pliskova totaled 47 unforced errors, 30 more than Kerber.

“With Angie, you cannot wait for mistakes,” Pliskova said. “She doesn’t give you anything. I mean, definitely, I would say now that she deserves to be No. 1, and after years [when] Serena was there, I think it’s a nice change.”

In the men’s doubles final, Jamie Murray of Britain and Bruno Soares of Brazil claimed their second Grand Slam title of the year, beating Spaniards Pablo Carreno Busta and Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 6-2, 6-3.

Fourth-seeded Murray and Soares, who won the Australian Open in January, are the first winners of multiple Grand Slam men’s doubles titles in a season since Bob and Mike Bryan won three in 2013.

“It’s a great feeling,” Murray said when reminded he’s accomplished something his more famous younger brother, Andy, has not by winning two majors in a year. “I’m starting to move out of the shadows.”