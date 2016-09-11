Froome storms to time trial victory

AFP, CALPE, Spain

Tour de France winner Chris Froome maintained his outside hopes of winning the Vuelta a Espana by romping to victory in Friday’s 19th stage time trial and cutting race leader Nairo Quintana’s advantage to 1 minute, 21 seconds.

Froome finished the 37km route from Javea to Calpe in 46 minutes, 33 seconds to claim his second stage win of the race, 2 minutes, 16 seconds ahead of Colombia’s Quintana, who finished 11th.

Two stages of the three-week tour remain, but with today’s finale a mere procession around the streets of central Madrid, yesterday’s 193.2km ride from Benidorm to Alto de Aitana was key.

“Of course I’m really happy with the result today [Friday], especially at this point of the season. This is the last race of my season, so I am really happy to still be in good condition,” Froome told Spanish TV station Teledeporte.

“There is still one really tough day of racing tomorrow [yesterday]. Quintana still has more than 1 minute of advantage, but we will keep fighting all the way.”

“Quintana, with Movistar, he has a really good team around him, so it is going to be difficult to beat him,” he said.

Three-time Vuelta winner Alberto Contador moved up to third overall by finishing eighth on the day to leapfrog Esteban Chaves.

Spain’s Jonathan Castroviejo finished second, 44 seconds behind Froome, with Sweden’s Tobias Ludvigsson third a further 40 seconds back.

Quintana’s early race prediction that he needed at least a 3-minute lead over Froome to see off the Briton’s superior time-trialing ability proved correct as the Sky rider was in a class of his own in the race against the clock.

“Froome was flying, he posted a much better time than we expected,” Quintana said. “My stats weren’t bad and the important thing is I continue to have strong legs to be able to defend the lead.”

Froome was already 46 seconds up on Quintana at the first check point after 12.5km and passed Chaves, who had started 2 minutes ahead of him, before the end of the second sector.

His lead on Quintana continued to rise to more than 2 minutes by the end.

“Initially we thought we needed more than three minutes to be able to defend the leader’s jersey and we have done it. We have an advantage in our favor and now we need to defend it to Madrid,” Quintana said.

TOUR OF BRITAIN

AFP, HAYTOR, England

Steve Cummings put himself in pole position to emulate Bradley Wiggins in 2013 and become only the second British rider to win the Tour of Britain after taking the overall lead on Friday.

The 35-year-old is enjoying an Indian Summer in terms of his career with stage wins this year on four major races including the Criterium du Dauphine and the Tour de France.

He held a 49-second lead over Dutchman Tom Dumoulin after Friday’s challenging sixth stage from Sidmouth to Haytor on Dartmoor.

Overnight leader Julien Vermote of Belgium — who had led since winning Monday’s second stage — had an awful day in the saddle and slipped out of the top 10 in the overall standings.

The stage itself went to Dutch rider Wout Poels, the Team Sky rider going clear in the final 1.5km to record his third win on British roads.

Cummings — second in the 2008 and 2011 editions — finished eighth.