Austin’s home run carries Yankees to fifth straight win

AP, NEW YORK

Rookie Tyler Austin on Thursday night hit a solo homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the New York Yankees their season-high fifth straight victory, a 5-4 decision over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Brian McCann hit two homers for the Yankees, who moved a season-high nine games over .500 (74-65).

Austin homered off Erasmo Ramirez (7-11) on a 3-2 pitch for his third homer since being called up Aug. 13.

New York moved within two games of Baltimore for the second AL wild card and four games of AL East-leading Boston.

Tommy Layne (2-1) entered and struck out pinch-hitter Logan Morrison to end the ninth.

MARINERS 6, RANGERS 3

In Seattle, Kyle Seager hit a two-run home run and Lee Dae-ho added a solo shot as the Mariners handed Texas their fourth loss in five games.

Taijuan Walker (5-10), who lasted just two-thirds of an inning in his previous start, shook off two game-opening walks to finish five innings, giving up three runs and seven hits to win for the first time in six starts.

Evan Scribner and Nick Vincent combined for three scoreless innings and rookie Edwin Diaz pitched a perfect ninth for his 13th save in 14 chances.

Derek Holland (7-7) allowed four runs and 10 hits in 4-1/3 innings, walking three and striking out five. Despite the loss, Texas still lead the AL West by eight-and-a-half games.

PADRES 14, ROCKIES 1

In San Diego, California, Ryan Schimpf hit a three-run homer and tied a career-high with four RBIs and Clayton Richard pitched seven scoreless innings.

Schimpf, a rookie second baseman, hit his 18th home run of the season, all coming since July 1.

Richard (2-3) was sharp as he scattered six hits, walked two and had eight strikeouts.

Keith Hessler and Brandon Morrow pitched the final two innings. Cristhian Adames spoiled the shutout with a one-out homer in the ninth off Morrow.

Every position player in the Padres’ starting lineup had a hit. Travis Jankowski, Yangervis Solarte, Alex Dickerson and Schimpf had two each. Derek Norris added a two-run homer in the eighth.

Jeff Hoffman (0-3) lasted 2-2/3 innings, allowing seven unearned runs, six hits and two walks.

In other results, it was:

‧ Pirates 4, Reds 1

‧ Phillies 4, Nationals 1

‧ Brewers 12, Cardinals 5

‧ Indians 10, Astros 7