Liberty Media agrees US$8bn takeover of Formula One

AFP, WASHINGTON

Formula One entered a new era on Wednesday as US billionaire John Malone’s Liberty Media agreed a takeover that values the sport at US$8 billion and raises questions over the role of its colorful, long-time mastermind, Bernie Ecclestone.

In a deal that ends years of speculation over Formula One’s future, Liberty said it had struck an agreement to buy out the parent company from CVC Capital and had already acquired a minority stake of 18.7 percent.

Liberty is to pay a total equity price of US$4.4 billion in cash, newly issued shares and exchangeable debt to complete the deal, which gives Formula One an enterprise value of US$8 billion.

The company said it would retain Ecclestone, who built Formula One into a global operation over nearly four decades, as chief executive, but named 21st Century Fox vice chairman Chase Carey as the company’s new chairman.

The takeover is set to be completed next year, subject to approval by regulators, Liberty’s shareholders and Formula One’s governing body, the Federation International de l’Automobile.

It gives Liberty control of a global and highly profitable sport which includes 21 grand prix this year, stretching from Melbourne and Shanghai to Sochi, Mexico City and finishing in Abu Dhabi.

Formula One rakes in billions from advertisers and broadcasting rights for what is one of the world’s most-viewed competitions. It also earns millions from Formula One-branded merchandise.

Formula One’s future under CVC has long been in question and a mooted share flotation in Singapore was shelved in 2012. Despite the big profits, some teams are plagued by financial problems and the sport faces challenges to its fan base and TV viewership, with its races often criticized as predictable.

“We are excited to become part of Formula One,” Liberty Media president and chief executive Greg Maffei said. “We think our long-term perspective and expertise with media and sports assets will allow us to be good stewards of Formula One, and benefit fans, teams and our shareholders.”