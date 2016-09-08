2018 FIFA WOrld Cup qualifiers: Switzerland defeat Portugal 2-0

AFP, PARIS

With Cristiano Ronaldo still missing due to injury, European champions Portugal began their bid to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia with a disappointing 2-0 defeat in Switzerland on Tuesday.

Goals seven minutes apart in the first half from teenage sensation Breel Embolo and Admir Mehmedi gave Switzerland the points at St Jakob-Park in Basel as they got off to the ideal start in Group B.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Euro 2016 runners-up France also showed signs of a hangover from their summer exertions as Les Bleus were held to a 0-0 draw in Belarus in Group A, while the Netherlands came from behind to draw 1-1 in Sweden.

In Nicosia, former Everton boss Roberto Martinez’s first competitive match as coach of Belgium ended in a 3-0 win against Cyprus.

Ronaldo was one of three Portugal players to have started the 1-0 extra-time triumph against France on July 10 who was absent from the starting lineup in Basel, with Renato Sanches also sidelined and Joao Mario only on the bench.

Joao Moutinho and Bernardo Silva came in alongside Lille OSC striker Eder, the man who came off the bench to score the winning goal at the Stade de France, but Fernando Santos’ side were undone as Switzerland went in front midway through the first half, Schalke 04 striker Embolo heading home the loose ball after Rui Patricio had only managed to parry a Ricardo Rodriguez free-kick.

The hosts doubled their lead on the half-hour mark when Haris Seferovic cut the ball back for Mehmedi, who took a touch and finished high into the net.

With FIFA president Gianni Infantino watching on, any hopes Portugal had of turning the game around were effectively ended when the unmarked Nani headed against the post from close range following a Ricardo Quaresma cross.

“The Swiss totally dominated in the first 20 minutes, but from the moment they scored they used the tactic that Portugal have often used and defended well,” Santos said. “I’m sure that when we start winning that will lead to more wins. I’m convinced we will be in Russia for the World Cup.”

In the same group, Hungary were held to a 0-0 draw in the Faeroe Islands, while Valerijs Sabala’s second-half goal gave Latvia a 1-0 victory in Andorra.

France have had problems against Belarus in the past, including taking just one point against the former Soviet Republic in Euro 2012 qualifying.

Paul Pogba, the world’s most expensive player, started for the visitors in Borisov, but coach Didier Deschamps made six changes to the side that lost the Euro 2016 final, leaving Dimitri Payet on the bench.

With Les Bleus lacking attacking inspiration, though, Payet came on for Anthony Martial just before the hour mark and moments later his corner was headed against the bar by Olivier Giroud.

In the same group, the Netherlands began their attempt to bounce back from their failure to qualify for Euro 2016 by facing Sweden at the Friends Arena.

It is the beginning of a new era for Sweden, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic retired from internationals and Janne Andersson having replaced Erik Hamren as coach.

They went in front two minutes before halftime when Kevin Strootman was caught in possession just outside his own penalty area and Marcus Berg beat Jeroen Zoet with a superb chip.

However, Wesley Sneijder followed in to convert the rebound and make it 1-1 midway through the second half after Robin Olsen had saved from Daryl Janmaat.