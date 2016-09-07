Drucker wins 16th stage, Quintana remains in red

Reuters, BARCELONA, Spain

Jean-Pierre Drucker of Luxembourg sprinted his way to victory in stage 16 of the Vuelta a Espana with a perfectly timed finish, overtaking Daniele Bennati of Tinkoff and Gianni Meersman of Etixx-QucikStep in the final stretch of the 156.4km flat stage from Alcaniz to Peniscola, Spain.

There was no change at the top in the general classification, with Nairo Quintana maintaining his 3 minutes, 37 second lead over Tour de France champion Chris Froome by finishing with the Briton.

Team Sky’s Froome endured a dismal stage the day before, finishing 2 minutes, 40 seconds behind winner Gianluca Brambilla of Etixx-QuickStep and 2 minutes, 37 seconds down on Movistar’s Quintana, allowing the Colombian to tighten his grip on the red jersey.

German pair Rudiger Selig of Katusha and Nikias Arndt of Giant-Alpecin finished second and third respectively, recording the same time as BMC Racing’s Drucker, who claimed his first ever win in a Grand Tour.

“I suffered a lot the last days, but I always kept believing in the sprint stages,” Drucker told reporters. “I did a good Tour of Burgos and I was confident in my sprint. It’s nice. It’s cool to have a victory in a Grand Tour.”

Orica-BikeExchange’s Esteban Chaves stayed third 20 seconds off Froome with five stages remaining.

Froome’s few remaining opportunities to gain some ground on Quintana lie in the two remaining mountain stages today and on Saturday, while his best chance of eating into the Colombian’s lead is in tomorrow’s individual time trial.