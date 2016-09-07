Blue Jays’ Dickey loses six straight games at Yankees

AP, NEW YORK

Given a quick lead, R.A. Dickey relinquished it in all of three pitches.

Jacoby Ellsbury overcame a first-inning deficit with a two-run homer, then added an RBI single against the knuckleballer to lead the New York Yankees over the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 on Monday.

“I had a lot of movement on it,” Dickey said of his knuckler. “Sometimes this game’s a matter of centimeters, you know, one that gets off the barrel, doesn’t get off the barrel and it’s popped out to right field.”

Jose Bautista was thrown out twice on the basepaths for the American League East-leading Blue Jays (77-60), who remained one game ahead of Boston.

Toronto had been 9-3 against the Yankees this year, winning seven of the previous eight games, and the Blue Jays needed only seven pitches to jump in front when Devon Travis doubled and Bautista singled, both on 0-2 counts.

However, Brett Gardner took a strike in the bottom half and singled, and Ellsbury drove a high knuckler over the right-field short porch for his seventh home run.

Ellsbury added an RBI single in the third and rookie Travis Austin hit his second double of the game in the fourth, a drive off the wall in left-center that drove in two runs for a 5-1 lead.

“I thought he was a little inconsistent with the knuckleball today,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said.

Dickey (9-14) gave up five runs and seven hits in four innings on a blustery afternoon, his second shortest start this season. He is 0-6 in his past nine starts at Yankee Stadium.

Masahiro Tanaka (12-4) won his fifth straight decision, allowing two runs and seven hits in 6-1/3 innings. He left after a leadoff walk and a fly ball by pinch hitter Dioner Navarro that Aaron Judge caught against the top of the right-field wall.

Jonathan Holder, who made his major league debut on Friday last week, got an out, but walked his next two batters. Edwin Encarnacion hit a two-run, opposite-field single to right off Ben Heller for his third hit and Tommy Layne retired pitch hitter Russell Martin on a looping ball to second baseman Starlin Castro.

Four pitchers and three pinch-hitters saw action in the half inning.

“That’s the beauty, too, of September, you can do those things,” Gibbons said. “The beauty and then the drawback of September.”