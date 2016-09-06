Pouille eliminates Nadal in five-set win

AFP, NEW YORK

Lucas Pouille on Sunday outlasted 14-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in a five-set classic to lead a trio of French men into the quarter-finals of the US Open.

Pouille, 22 and ranked 25th in the world, lived up to the promise of his quarter-final run at Wimbledon, emerging from a roller-coaster ride with a 6-1, 2-6, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (8/6) triumph over the Spanish superstar.

The defeat leaves Nadal — forced out of the French Open third round with a wrist injury that also saw him miss Wimbledon — without at least one Grand Slam quarter-final appearance for the first time since he was a teenaged tour newcomer in 2004.

Pouille came out firing, pushing Nadal back with an array of deep ground strokes and angled shots.

Fifty-two winners from Nadal — whose attacking response saw him come out a winner on 35 of 48 forays to the net — were not enough.

The taut battle came down to the fifth-set tiebreaker and Nadal, trailing 3-6, showed his mettle by saving three match points — the third on Pouille’s serve.

Then he smacked a forehand into the net to give Pouille one more chance and the French player pounced on it with a blazing forehand that kissed the sideline.

The 4 hour, 7 minute contest entranced the crowd in Arthur Ashe stadium, where Pouille recalled admiring Nadal as a youngster.

Pouille is next to face 10th-seeded compatriot Gael Monfils, a 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 winner over Cypriot Marcos Baghdatis.

Ninth-seeded Jo-Wilfried Tsonga also advanced, downing Jack Sock, the last US man left in the draw, 6-3, 6-3, 6-7 (7/9), 6-2.

It is the first time since 1947 that three French men have reached the quarter-finals of one Grand Slam.

Sock, 23 and seeded 26th, had not faced a break point in surprising 2014 champion Marin Cilic in the third round.

Against Tsonga he mustered only five aces and was broken six times by the 2008 Australian Open runner-up, who has reached at least the semi-finals of every Grand Slam except this one.

Tsonga next faces world No. 1 and defending champion Novak Djokovic, who powered past 84th-ranked Kyle Edmund of Britain 6-2, 6-1, 6-4.

Edmund looked thoroughly out-classed until he managed to put together a run of three straight games in the third set that included two breaks of Djokovic’s serve.

However, the Serb star, who received on-court treatment on his right arm — just as he did in the first round against Jerzy Janowicz — regrouped quickly and closed out the match by breaking Edmund at love.

In women’s singles, Caroline Wozniacki, derailed this year by an ankle injury that sent her career into a tailspin, and Anastasija Sevastova, who quit the sport three years ago, set up a quarter-final duel.

Former world No. 1 Wozniacki, the runner-up in 2009 and 2014, downed US eighth seed Madison Keys 6-3, 6-4 to make the last eight in New York for a fifth time.

Sevastova became the first Latvian woman in 22 years to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final when she beat British 13th seed Johanna Konta 6-4, 7-5.

The other quarter-final in the bottom half of the draw is to see German second seed Angelique Kerber face Roberta Vinci, the Italian seventh seed.

Kerber defeated Petra Kvitova 6-3, 7-5, while Vinci enjoyed a 7-6 (7/5), 6-2 win over Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine.

Wozniacki is back in the last-eight of a Grand Slam for the first time since making the semi-finals in New York in 2014.