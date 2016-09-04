SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

SURFING

A near-deer experience

Surfing team tryouts in California were interrupted by a four-legged friend who apparently wanted to get in on the fun. Surfers at Southern California’s Dana Point were shocked when a deer rushed into the ocean on Thursday morning. One surfer had to kick his board out and bail out of a wave when the animal suddenly appeared in front of him. “They were just getting midway through their surf heat and out of nowhere this deer comes trotting down the shoreline,” said Mike Foudy, whose son Cole was the surfer with the near-deer experience. Foudy posted video of the dogpaddling deer, which he said appeared spooked, on his Facebook page. Tryout judge Sheri Crummer told the Orange County Register that no one knew where the deer came from. It hopped over rocks and then went off to sea. Surf team coach Tim Samson said he paddled out about 400m and herded the deer back to shore.

SOCCER

Fake passports investigated

Asian soccer’s governing body says it is investigating players using fake passports to comply with eligibility rules in national team and club competitions. The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has suspended Brazilian forward Wanderley for 60 days “pending a full investigation into his nationality status.” Its disciplinary committee is judging the case. In an Asian Champions League quarter-final first-leg match last week, Wanderley scored twice to help Al Nasr of the United Arab Emirates beat El Jaish of Qatar 3-0. The AFC says it acted after authorities in Indonesia said Wanderley’s Indonesian passport “was a forged or falsified document.” Al Nasr face sanctions before the return match in Dubai on Sept. 14. The AFC news release suggested a trade in fake documents for non-Asian players to comply with a required quota of Asian players in club lineups.

GOLF

Reed stays hot in Boston

FedEx Cup points leader Patrick Reed maintained his run of sizzling form as he moved into contention for the Deutsche Bank Championship in Massachusetts on Friday, despite suffering putting woes on his back nine. Reed, who was fresh from victory at The Barclays on Sunday last week when he also locked up a spot on the US Ryder Cup team, opened with a three-under-par 68 at the TPC Boston in Norton to finish three shots behind co-leaders Ryan Moore and James Hahn. Moore, who clinched his fifth PGA Tour victory at the John Deere Classic three weeks ago, birdied two of his last four holes to finish level with fellow American Hahn, who hit 14 of 14 fairways for the first time on the US circuit.

CRICKET

Tour concerns linger

England one-day captain Eoin Morgan expects to confirm whether he will tour Bangladesh soon after next week’s finish of the home series against Pakistan. The future of the tour was in the balance after an attack on a Dhaka cafe in July saw 20 hostages killed, with the Islamic State group claiming responsibility. However, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) last month said that the tour would go ahead as planned. However, no England player has yet publicly confirmed their willingness to tour Bangladesh. Following a security briefing given to players, several British press reports suggested Morgan had been reluctant to commit himself to the tour. However, Morgan has said his attention for the time being is focused on the series with Pakistan. England’s win in Leeds on Thursday left them 4-0 up in the series ahead of today’s finale in Cardiff.