South Africa among bidders for 2023 Rugby World Cup

AFP, DUBLIN

Despite government opposition, South Africa feature among the four candidates to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup, Rugby World announced on Friday.

South Africa — who won the trophy when they previously hosted the global showpiece in 1995 — will contest the race with Ireland, Italy and France.

France hosted the World Cup in 2007 — South Africa winning the title for the second time — while Ireland hosted games in the 1991 edition.

South Africa Rugby (SAR) are seeking to host the event despite a government ban on them staging international events since early this year because they failed to meet two of 13 racial transformation targets.

SAR hope that when the next report on transformation is released they will meet all targets and be eligible to host the World Cup.

“We are confident that the suspension will be lifted at the next reporting of the EPG [Eminent Persons’ Group which evaluates racial transformation in sport],” said SAR chief executive Jurie Roux.

The four candidates will be assessed to see if they meet the criteria laid out by World Rugby and any who do not will learn their fate on Nov. 1.

The winner will be named in November 2017.