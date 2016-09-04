Costa Rica, Panama advance in World Cup qualifiers

Reuters

Costa Rica and Panama secured their spots in the final round of CONCACAF qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup on Friday with victories over Haiti and Jamaica in Group 2.

The pair join Group 1 winners Mexico in the next round along with Trinidad and Tobago from Group 3. Mexico ended El Salvador’s hopes with a 3-1 win, while Trinidad and Tobago drew 2-2 with Guatemala.

The first two teams from each of the three groups qualify for a round-robin stage. The top three from that “Hexagonal” automatically qualify for Russia, while the fourth-placed side goes into a playoff with a team from the Asian confederation.

Costa Rica secured their place with a 1-0 win over Haiti, Randall Azofeifa’s spectacular volley after 72 minutes giving his side the win in Port-au-Prince.

In Panama City, Gabriel Torres put the home side ahead in 28 minutes when he blasted home from Alberto Quintero’s feed, before substitute Abdiel Arroyo sealed the win in injury time by finishing off a counterattack with a fine angled drive.

Panama have never reached the World Cup Finals before.

MEXICANS ON FIRE

In San Salvador, Mexico went behind after 24 minutes when Jorge Torres Nilo handled in the box and Alexander Larin dinked the ball into the center of Guillermo Ochoa’s goal from the penalty spot.

The Mexicans, who won all four of their previous qualifiers, stepped up a gear in the second half and Hector Moreno brought them level in 52 minutes when he slotted home from six yards.

Angel Sepulveda made it 2-1 when he headed home a cross six minutes later and Raul Jimenez made no mistake from the penalty spot after 73 minutes when the referee ruled Sepulveda had been barged off the ball.

Mexico missed a host of chances to increase their lead, but maintained their 100 percent record to sit top of Group 1 with 15 points.

Honduras beat Canada 2-1 in the group’s earlier match in San Pedro Sula. Canada must now beat El Salvador at home on Tuesday and hope Mexico beat Honduras if they are to have any chance of progressing to the final stage.

US CLOSE TO QUALIFYING

US teenage substitute Christian Pulisic scored a second-half double in a 6-0 rout of St Vincent and the Grenadines as they moved to the verge of the final CONCACAF World Cup qualifying round on Friday.

Three first-half goals had put the result beyond doubt, though the visitors were exposed several times defensively by the plucky team from the small Caribbean island nation of barely 100,000 people.

German-based Bobby Wood opened the scoring in the 28th minute when he curled a shot into the far corner from just outside the box at the Arnos Vale cricket ground in Kingstown.

Matt Besler’s strike and a Jozy Altidore penalty extended the lead before halftime in breezy conditions.

St Vincent had the ball in the net twice early in the second half, but were offside on both occasions.

Seventeen-year-old Pulisic then showed his class after coming off the bench.

The Borussia Dortmund striker scored his first goal after collecting a pass with a deft touch inside the box and completed the win in stoppage time when he was given too much time just outside the box and placed the ball inside the post.

Sacha Kljestan also scored for the US, who are poised to reach the “Hexagonal” of CONCACAF qualifying.

The US have 10 points from five matches, with one game left in the stage.