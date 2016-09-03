South Korea hang on for World Cup win over China

Reuters and AP

South Korea were lucky to survive a second-half onslaught from China in their 2018 World Cup qualifier on Thursday as they held on for a 3-2 home win.

Hosts South Korea were leading 3-0, but suddenly had their backs to the wall after a thrilling 10 minutes of pressure saw China score twice late on and go close to a third.

The atmosphere at Seoul’s World Cup stadium had an unusual dynamic after the Korea Football Association allocated 15,000 tickets to Chinese fans, with the entire south stand given over to the visitors to make security easier.

China coach Gao Hongbo said that despite the defeat the game would help his inexperienced side in their remaining qualifiers.

“We are up against Iran next. They are another strong team with lots of experience,” he said. “China lacks experience at the top level so in that sense I believe the Korea match helped a lot.”

In other Asian qualifying matches, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) surprised Japan 2-1, while Australia beat Iraq 2-0.

Ahmed Khalil scored twice in Saitama to help his Group B team overcome an early 1-0 deficit against Japan.

Australia scored goals six minutes apart midway through the second half in Perth.

Uzbekistan beat Syria 1-0 in Tashkent and Iran defeated Qatar 2-0 at Tehran.

Saudi Arabia edged Thailand 1-0 in Group B, leaving the UAE as the only team with an away win in the first round of matches.

MESSI RETURNS

Reuters, MENDOZA, Argentina

Lionel Messi marked his retirement about-face with a goal to give 10-man Argentina a 1-0 win over Uruguay on Thursday that lifted them to the top of the South American qualifying group for the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia.

In a match of few chances, Messi created something out of nothing three minutes before halftime when, surrounded by defenders, his shot from outside the box took a deflection on Jose Maria Gimenez and wrongfooted goalkeeper Fernando Muslera.

Argentina now lead the 10-nation group with 14 points from seven matches, one point more than Uruguay, Colombia and Ecuador in the four qualification places.

Brazil, who beat Ecuador 3-0 in Quito with two goals by teenager Gabriel Jesus, are fifth — which would put them in an intercontinental playoff for one more berth.

All four coaches who were taking charge of their first matches won, including Argentina’s Edgardo Bauza, who now takes his side to play bottom team Venezuela away on Tuesday.

Brazil’s Tite will be looking to confirm their improvement at home against Colombia, who beat Venezuela 2-0.

Paraguay, under new coach Francisco Arce, upset Copa America holders Chile 2-1 in Asuncion to climb to sixth.

Bolivia gave their new coach Guillermo Hoyos a winning start with a 2-0 home win over Peru.