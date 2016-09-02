SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

CYCLING

Froome claims 11th stage

Chris Froome on Wednesday won a thrilling uphill duel against climbing rival Nairo Quintana by a bike length to win the 11th stage of the Vuelta a Espana. Quintana defended his race lead and moved 54 seconds ahead of Froome, who overtook Alejandro Valverde to move second overall. Valverde finished 6 seconds behind, dropping to third overall and 1 minute, 5 seconds behind Quintana. Froome and Quintana, who have had some memorable climbing contests on the Tour, tested one another on the category 1 ascent, trading attacks before Froome edged the Colombian at the line. “I have some special memories from 2011 here, but today, to add to that, is just an incredible feeling,” Froome said. Froome pumped his fist in the air after completing the 168.6km ride starting in Colunga near the Atlantic coast in 3 hours, 44 minutes, 47 seconds.

OLYMPICS

Australians not sanctioned

Australian Olympians Natalie Cook and Lachlan Milne will not be sanctioned for altering accreditations to allow fellow Australian athletes into the nation’s basketball semi-final against Serbia at the Rio de Janeiro Games. Cook, a former beach volleyballer, and Milne, a ex-canoeist, were working with the Australian team as athlete services volunteers. They placed stickers on athletes’ accreditations to allow them access to the game, an investigation commissioned by the Australian Olympic Committee found. In a statement yesterday, the committee said Milne also gave non-scanned tickets to athletes outside the stadium to let them inside. Nine athletes were held by police and later fined by a Brazilian court. George said the behavior of Cook and Milne had damaged the reputation of the committee and Olympic team, but the two were remorseful for having put the team in an embarrassing position. The committee said it would seek to have the records of the nine athletes’ criminal proceedings expunged.

OLYMPICS

Panel clears Tokyo payment

An independent panel commissioned by the Japanese Olympic Committee has found nothing illegal in a payment made to a Singapore firm prior to Tokyo winning the right to host the 2020 Summer Games. A report by the panel released yesterday said that a S$2.8 million (US$2 million) payment to the Singaporean consultancy Black Tidings was legitimate. The panel said that Tokyo bid executives had no knowledge of the link between the head of Black Tidings, Ian Tan Tong Han, and the son of former International Association of Athletics Federations president Lamine Diack, who is facing corruption charges in France.

CRICKET

Walsh to coach Bangladesh

West Indies great Courtney Walsh is to take over as bowling coach of the Bangladesh cricket team on a three-year contract. Walsh said Bangladesh has a “seriously talented bunch of players” and he is looking forward to working with head coach Chandika Hathurusingha. “Obviously the West Indies is my home, but the chance to go in a new direction in coaching at the international level with a talented group, was one I couldn’t let that opportunity pass,” he said.