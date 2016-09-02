Andrew Toles hits grand slam for LA Dodgers

AP, DENVER, Colorado

Andrew Toles on Wednesday hit a grand slam with two outs in the ninth inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers overcame a late six-run deficit to beat the Colorado Rockies 10-8 in Major League Baseball for a doubleheader split.

Down 8-2, the Dodgers scored three times in the eighth and added five more in the ninth. Toles capped the final inning with a homer off closer Adam Ottavino (0-1) for his first career slam.

Luis Avilan (1-0) threw a scoreless eighth for the victory. Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth for his 40th save.

In the opener, Tyler Anderson (5-5) pitched into the seventh inning in the Rockies’ 7-0 victory, allowing six hits in 6-1/3 innings against the National League West leaders.

Elsewhere, Kris Bryant hit his 36th home run and made three solid plays at third base, helping the Chicago Cubs match their best August record in team history with a 6-5 win over Pittsburgh.

Addison Russell had two RBIs as Chicago finished the month with a 22-6 record, a feat also accomplished in 1932. It was the Cubs’ first time with 22 wins in a month since they went 22-10 in September 1945.

The Cubs (85-47) are also rapidly closing in on their first division title since 2008. They began this month with the MLB’s best record at a season-high 38 games over 0.500 and a 15-game lead over second-place St Louis in the NL Central division.

In the Americal League West, the Texas Rangers (80-54) also moved a season-high 26 games over 0.500 with a fifth straight win, topping Seattle 14-1.

Rougned Odor homered twice and tied a career high with five RBIs and Carlos Gomez connected for a grand slam off Felix Hernandez to lead the Rangers to victory.

The Rangers matched the 1999 and 2012 Texas teams as the fastest to reach 80 wins.

NL East-leading Washington set a franchise record with their ninth straight victory over the Phillies, 2-1.

Jayson Werth homered and Gio Gonzalez pitched six strong innings to lead the Nationals to a three-game sweep of Philadelphia. Gonzalez (10-9) gave up one run and two hits with four strikeouts.

In Cleveland, Corey Kluber struck out a season-high 11 in his seventh straight victory to lead the Indians to an 8-4 win over Minnesota.

New York’s Brian McCann had a sacrifice fly in the 13th inning, while Dellin Betances shut down the Kansas City Royals in the bottom half in the Yankees’ 5-4 victory.

In San Francisco, Matt Moore got his first career home victory, striking out seven in 5-1/3 innings to lead the Giants past Arizona 4-2.

Houston’s Evan Gattis hit an RBI single to cap a three-run rally in the eighth inning keyed by a wild pitch on a strikeout, leading the Astros past Oakland 4-3.

In Boston, Hanley Ramirez hit a grand slam and Aaron Hill later sliced an RBI single to break an eighth-inning tie to help the Red Sox beat Tampa Bay 8-6.

Toronto’s Jose Bautista homered on the game’s first pitch and Russell Martin went deep four batters later, leading the Blue Jays past Baltimore 5-3.

In other games, the New York Mets topped Miami 5-2, Milwaukee beat St Louis 3-1 and the Los Angeles Angels defeated Cincinnati 3-0

Detroit edged the Chicago White Sox 3-2, while Atlanta climbed out of the MLB cellar with an 8-1 win over San Diego.