SOCCER SHORTS

Ligue 1

PSG’s perfect start ends

Reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain suffered their first defeat under new coach Unai Emery on Sunday, going down 3-1 to a rampant AS Monaco at the Stade Louis II. Joao Moutinho put Monaco ahead before a Fabinho penalty doubled their lead just before halftime. Edinson Cavani pulled a goal back in the second half, but a Serge Aurier own-goal late on secured a deserved win for the home side. PSG are in fifth place after seeing their perfect start to the campaign ended in the principality. “If we had controlled the start of the match things would have been different,” Emery said. Earlier, AS Saint-Etienne drew 0-0 with Toulouse at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, while Girondins de Bordeaux edged a tight encounter with Nantes 1-0 thanks to a Diego Rolan goal in the first half.

BUNDESLIGA

Hertha score late for win

Julian Schieber scored the second of two injury-time goals to give Hertha BSC a dramatic 2-1 win over promoted SC Freiburg, while RB Leipzig secured a 2-2 draw on their Bundesliga debut on Sunday. Freiburg captain Nicolas Hoefler thought he had salvaged a draw for his side on their return to the Bundesliga when he scored with a header from a corner in the 93rd minute, but there was still time for Schieber’s winner from a difficult angle after Genki Haraguchi’s initial effort was blocked. Later on Sunday, Marcel Sabitzer struck in the last minute to earn a 2-2 draw for Leipzig at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Mark Uth looked to have won it for the home side when he scored in the 83rd after a breakaway led by captain Sebastian Rudy, but Benno Schmitz crossed for Sabitzer at the far post to claim Leipzig’s first point.

La Liga

Barca withstand pressure

Ivan Rakitic’s first-half header maintained Barcelona’s 100 percent start to the La Liga season as the champions withstood a wave of late pressure to win 1-0 at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday. Despite their perfect starts to the campaign, Real Madrid and Barca trail UD Las Palmas at the top of the table after the Canary Islanders smashed Granada 5-1 with new signing Kevin-Prince Boateng again on target. Sevilla failed to match their thrilling 6-4 win over RCD Espanyol last weekend, but picked up a valuable point in a 0-0 draw at Villarreal. Deportivo Alaves remain unbeaten after a 0-0 stalemate with Real Sporting de Gijon.

Serie A

Inter draw 1-1 at home

Inter showed signs of improvement in a 1-1 draw with US Citta di Palermo on Sunday in their home opener at San Siro. While Inter dominated the first half, it was another difficult game as Andrea Rispoli put Palermo ahead three minutes after the break with the visitors’ first shot on goal. However, Inter’s prized striker Mauro Icardi equalized in the 72nd, heading home a cross from newly-signed Antonio Candreva. Genoa came back from a goal down to defeat Portogruaro-Crotone 3-1, while US Sassuolo, last season’s revelation with a sixth-place finish, beat promoted Delfino Pescara 1936 2-1. UC Sampdoria overcame Atalanta BC 2-1 with goals from Fabio Quagliarella and Edgar Barreto, while ACF Fiorentina defeated AC Chievo Verona 1-0 with a goal from Colombia midfielder Carlos Sanchez, who is on loan from Aston Villa. Also, it was: Torino 5, Bologna 1; and Udinese 2, Empoli 0.