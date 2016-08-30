Ariya Jutanugarn nabs fifth Tour title in Canada

AP, PRIDDIS, Alberta

Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn ran away with the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open on Sunday at chilly Priddis Greens for her LPGA Tour-leading fifth victory of the year.

Nine days after withdrawing from the Rio Olympics because of a left knee injury, the 20-year-old made a 12-birdie putt on the final hole for a six-under 66 and a four-stroke victory.

The second-ranked Jutanugarn matched the tournament record for relation of 23-under set by So Yeon-ryu two years ago at London Hunt in Ontario and the mark for strokes of 265 set by Ryu and also accomplished by Lydia Ko in 2013 at the par-70 Royal Mayfair in Edmonton.

“I felt like I wanted to have fun and be happy on the course. No matter what is going to happen, I can handle it,” Ariya said. “I feel really happy with myself right now.”

South Korea’s Kim Sei-young, a two-time winner this year, was second after a 65.

Taiawn’s Min Lee carded an even-par 72 for a total of four-under 280. She tied for 31st place and picked up US$16,154 in prize money. Cheng Ssu-chia hit a one-over-par 73 for an even-par total of 284.

After a late meltdown cost Jutanugarn her first LPGA Tour victory in April in the major ANA Inspiration, the Thai player won three straight events in May.

She won the Women’s British Open in the event before the Olympics, and made it two in a row on the tour on Sunday in the foothills of the Canadian Rockies.

Additional reporting by staff writer