Kiwis slip in second Test

AFP, CENTURION, South Africa

New Zealand were plunged into deep trouble yesterday when they lost three wickets before lunch on the third day of the second Test against South Africa.

New Zealand were 118-6 at lunch, 363 runs behind South Africa’s first innings total of 481-8 declared at Centurion’s SuperSport Park.

Fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn and Vernon Philander picked up a wicket apiece.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was the only batsman to look comfortable against the South African attack. He was on 40 not out at lunch.

On Sunday, patience paid off for South African captain Faf du Plessis as he was rewarded with three quick wickets after grinding out a century.

New Zealand finished day two of the second Test on 38-3.

Du Plessis made 112 not out off 234 balls and said he had stuck to a plan.

“There is a lot happening in the wicket and we just needed one guy to anchor the innings and keep them out there as long as possible,” he said. “The plan right from the beginning was to try to get to 400, which is a good score on this wicket, and then have a little dip at them at the end of the day.”

Du Plessis said he and JP Duminy had found batting in the last hour on the first day to be particularly difficult.

His declaration was therefore geared to having New Zealand bat when it was most likely to be tough for them in South African winter conditions, with the close coming near sunset.

“The grass stands up a little more toward the end of the day and because of the light you can see the little indentations on the pitch which you don’t see when the sun is shining brightly in the middle of the day,” he said. “It plays on your mind a bit.”

In an era of rapid scoring in Test cricket, much of South Africa’s innings was a return to a more attritional age, with the run rate hovering at around three an over.

Du Plessis was particularly cautious as he tiptoed to a fifth Test century off 225 balls.

However, it paid off as reunited fast bowling pair Dale Steyn and Vernon Philander ripped out both openers before Ross Taylor was run out.