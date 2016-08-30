De la Cruz takes stage nine and Vuelta lead

AFP, OVIEDO, Spain

Spanish rider David de la Cruz won stage nine and claimed the overall lead of the Vuelta a Espana on Sunday with a decisive attack 500m from the line.

De la Cruz beat out Belgian Dries Devenyns and Italy’s Moreno Moser in a time of 3 hours, 47 minutes, 56 seconds on the 164.5km stage from Cistierna to Oviedo.

The general classification favorites, including overnight leader Nairo Quintana and Tour de France winner Chris Froome, finished 2 minutes, 56 seconds back.

That gap allowed De la Cruz to jump to the top of the standings, 22 seconds clear of Quintana with his Movistar teammate Alejandro Valverde 19 seconds further back.

Froome slips to fourth, eight seconds further adrift, in his quest to become the first man in 38 years to win both the Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana in the same year.

Despite another punishing category-two climb to the finish over the Alto de Naranco, a 12-man breakaway was never reeled in by the peloton after building up a five-minute lead.

That sparked a series of attacks from the strong breakaway group, but it eventually came down to a clash between De la Cruz and Devenyns for the stage win.

However, when De la Cruz kicked for the line in the final kilometer, Devenyns could not live with him.

“I was not thinking about the lead at the end. I was so close to winning the stage, that was my main objective,” De la Cruz said. “It was very hard to ride with Devenyns because he was hard to beat, but I am the leader as well, I cannot believe it.”