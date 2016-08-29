Juventus down Lazio as quake victims honored

AP, ROME

Juventus won 1-0 at SS Lazio on Saturday in a Serie A match dedicated to the victims of the earthquake in central Italy.

Fans held aloft banners to mourn the nearly 300 people killed in the earthquake on Wednesday last week, and a minute of silence was observed before kickoff.

Also, Lazio’s shirts featured a message that read “Noi con voi” — “We are with you” — including an image of the clock tower in the hardest-hit town of Amatrice, which was stopped at 3:36am when the quake hit.

In the 66th minute, Sami Khedira took a pass from Paulo Dybala and angled his shot inside the far post as Lazio’s defense appeared distracted by prized Juventus signing Gonzalo Higuain, who came on a minute earlier.

Khedira also scored in Juve’s season-opening 2-1 win over ACF Fiorentina last weekend.

“It was not easy to play in this heat against a Lazio side that was well organized,” Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said. “In the first half, they closed off all the open spaces, but in the second half we played well. We have started better than last year.”

Last season, Juventus lost their opening two matches.

In the day’s other match, Arkadiusz Milik and Jose Callejon each scored twice for SSC Napoli in a 4-2 win over visiting AC Milan.

Poland forward Milik scored twice in the first half then M’Baye Niang and Suso drew Milan level after the break. Callejon got the decider in the 74th then added another in stoppage time.