Lacazette injured as Olympique Lyonnais suffer loss at Dijon

AFP, PARIS

In-form Alexandre Lacazette scored before coming off injured in the first half as Olympique Lyonnais collapsed to a 4-2 defeat away at promoted Dijon FCO in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Lacazette put the visitors 2-1 up on 37 minutes at the Stade Gaston-Gerard with his sixth goal already this season after Corentin Tolisso’s opener for Lyon had been canceled out by a Frederic Sammaritano penalty.

However, the 25-year-old then hobbled off just before the break and was later seen with strapping and an ice pack around his left knee.

Things got worse for Lyon as Dijon came roaring back with goals by Julio Tavares, Dylan Bahamboula and Pierre Lees-Melou to claim their first points since returning to the top flight.

“I am worried. When a player comes off before halftime it is always worrying,” Lyon coach Bruno Genesio told Canal Plus at halftime before adding that the player would undergo tests today to determine the extent of the problem.

En Avant de Guingamp are the provisional leaders of the fledgling table after a 2-0 win at promoted AS Nancy-Lorraine, although they are level on points with OGC Nice, who drew 1-1 at home to Lille OSC.

Vincent Koziello put Nice ahead at the Allianz Riviera only for Lille captain Franck Beria to equalize with his first goal in Ligue 1 since November 2010.

Stade Malherbe Caen beat SC Bastia 2-0, Metz defeated Angers SCO by the same score and Stade Rennais came from behind to draw 1-1 at Montpellier Herault.

Champions Paris Saint-Germain were looking to maintain their perfect start to the campaign at AS Monaco yesterday.