Kroos missile delights Real

Reuters, BARCELONA, Spain

A late goal by Toni Kroos sealed victory as Real Madrid defeated an impressive RC Celta de Vigo side 2-1 to win their first home La Liga game of the campaign on Saturday.

Atletico Madrid were held to a goalless draw at newcomers Leganes and already trail Real by four points.

Alvaro Morata scored his first goal for Real since returning from Juventus to break the deadlock on the hour before Fabian Orellana levelled for Celta in the 67th minute.

Kroos then finished off substitute James Rodriguez’s cut-back with a low drive from the edge of the area in the 81st minute, giving his side six points from their two league matches.

“We were made to suffer against a team that were a lot better than I expected especially in attack,” Real coach Zinedine Zidane told a news conference.

“They caused problems for us on a few occasions, but that is normal ... it is never easy to win,” he said.

The return of prolific striker Antoine Griezmann could not help Atletico break down Leganes.

Home goalkeeper Jon Ander Serantes kept out efforts from the France international, Kevin Gameiro and Yannick Carrasco in an inspired display.

“We have to get our act together because if we keep going like this we’ll be fighting to avoid relegation,” Griezmann said.

Elsewhere, Real Sociedad won 2-0 at promoted CA Osasuna thanks to a strike from new signing Juanmi and an own-goal by Unai Garcia, while Sociedad Deportiva Eibar beat Valencia 1-0 as Pedro Leon scored the only goal on the rebound after his penalty was saved.

Valencia striker Paco Alcacer was left out and is now expected to sign for Barcelona.

“Today he was not in an ideal situation to compete and we will see what happens in the next few days,” coach Pako Ayesteran said.