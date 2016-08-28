Home / Sports
Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn takes Calgary lead

AFP, LOS ANGELES

Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn lines up her putt on the eighth green in the second round of the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open in Calgary, Alberta, on Friday.

Photo: Eric Bolte - USA Today

Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn roared back to form with a superb eight-under-par 64 to claim a three-shot lead at the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open on Friday.

British Open champion Ariya limped out of the Rio de Janeiro Olympics last week after a knee injury derailed her bid for a medal after she had taken a first-round lead.

However, the talented 20-year-old rediscovered her best form in sunny conditions at Calgary’s Priddis Greens Golf and Country Club to storm to the top of the leaderboard.

The Thai youngster, enjoying a breakthrough season with four victories and nine top-10 finishes, carded eight birdies and no bogeys in a flawless round which left her at 12-under for the tournament.

Ariya said her sore knee had improved gradually over the course of the week following her withdrawal in the third round in Rio.

“I feel like I am okay. I wanted to see how I am feeling. But after that, like on Monday, it did not hurt that much and today it is getting a lot better,” she said.

South Korea’s Chella Choi Woon-jung had started the day in sole possession of the lead, completing her weather-disrupted first round to finish with a seven-under-par 65.

However, Choi was unable to build on her lead in a roller-coaster second round, notching four birdies and three bogeys to finish with a one-under-par 71, four off the lead.

South Korea’s Chun In-gee was three behind Ariya on nine-under after a see-saw five-under-par round which included an eagle, six birdies and three bogeys.

Northern Ireland’s Stephanie Meadow — who lit up the first round with a 66 — was also three back after a second-round 69.

Five players finished the second round on eight-under, four adrift of the lead. They included New Zealand’s world No. 1 and defending champion Lydia Ko, who is gunning for her fourth victory in the tournament.

Ko appeared to be building a head of steam with four birdies in a row between the ninth and 12th holes to move to nine-under, but a bogey on the 14th checked her momentum as she finished the day four behind.

Taiwan’s Min Lee had a great day out on the course, carding five birdies for a second-round score of six-under-par 66, while Cheng Ssu-chia hit an even-par 72.

Hsu Wei-ling and Yani Tseng did not make the cut.

Additional reporting by staff writer

