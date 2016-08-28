Olympique de Marseille see off Lorient for first win

AFP, MARSEILLE, France

Olympique de Marseille got their Ligue 1 campaign up and running as they beat Lorient 2-0 at the Stade Velodrome on Friday to pick up their first win of the season.

Remy Cabella fired Franck Passi’s hosts in front with a brilliant first-half free-kick, and Bafetimbi Gomis added a second in the 70th minute.

The victory is a second in three home league matches for Marseille, having gone the previous 15 without a win.

Lorient have had the worst possible start to the new season and now prop up the fledgling Ligue 1 table and remain pointless after three games.

Cabella broke the deadlock in the 19th minute by curling a wonderful set-piece past the despairing dive of Lorient goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte, after having been fouled himself 25 yards from goal by Erwin Koffi.

Lorient rarely threatened in the first half and Gomis almost grabbed his maiden Marseille goal when Lecomte kicked the ball against him, but it bobbled wide.

Sylvain Ripoll’s side were the better team for much of the second period, but they were often guilty of taking too long in front of goal.

Walid Mesloub dribbled an effort harmlessly wide, before Majeed Waris flicked Moryke Fofana’s cross past the far post.

Lorient’s best chance fell to midfielder Cafu, but his close-range shot was well-saved by Marseille keeper Yohann Pele.

With 20 minutes to play Gomis was sent clear by Cabella and, after a neat step over, the recent signing from Swansea City drilled in his first goal for the club to seal the win.