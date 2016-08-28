Bayern rout Bremen in season opener

AFP, BERLIN

Robert Lewandowski claimed a hat-trick as defending champions Bayern Munich brushed Werder Bremen aside with a 6-0 win in Friday’s opening match of the new Bundesliga season.

Lewandowski, the league’s top-scorer last season with 30 goals, could have finished with five as Bayern ran riot.

“I am just happy I scored and that we got the win,” Lewandowski said, adding that he finished the game with a hole in his goal-scoring right boot.

After Xabi Alonso scored the first goal of the season at Munich’s Allianz Arena, Lewandowski netted either side of the break before Bayern captain Philipp Lahm added a fourth.

It was no more than shooting practice for Bayern by the time Franck Ribery fired home, with Lewandowski then converting a penalty to claim his third and Munich’s sixth.

Having also hammered Hamburg 5-0 in last season’s opening game, this was another emphatic win as Bayern look to win a fifth Bundesliga title in a row.

They were 2-0 at the break, but could have doubled that as Lewandowski and then Thomas Mueller both hit the woodwork in the opening 45 minutes.

Bayern won last season’s German league title by 10 points, making history with their fourth straight Bundesliga title.

They picked up under new coach Carlo Ancelotti where they left off under Pep Guardiola, who left in May to coach Manchester City, with long periods of possession.

“I am very happy. That was a very good performance from my team,” Ancelotti said after his first Bundesliga game.

“We got off to a good start and took control of the game early on,” he said.

Bayern’s win came with Germany defenders Jerome Boateng and Holger Badstuber, plus Dutch winger Arjen Robben all recovering from injury.

New signing Renato Sanches from Benfica, a Euro 2016 winner with Portugal, started on the bench.

Germany defender Mats Hummels, their other new arrival from Borussia Dortmund, partnered Javi Martinez at centerback.

The defending champions needed just nine minutes to take a spectacular lead.

Alonso’s volley from just outside the area found the top right-hand corner and flew past Bremen goalkeeper Felix Wiedwald.

The hosts doubled their lead just four minutes later.

Ribery’s long-range pass down the left put Lewandowski in behind the defense and the Poland hot-shot tucked his shot past Wiedwald from the tightest of angles.

He could have claimed a first-half hat-trick.

Muller’s long-range shot slammed off the post, then Lewandowski hit the crossbar and had a shot saved before the break.

The pair combined for Bayern’s third goal, which arrived just 39 seconds into the second half.

Mueller’s curling cross was met at the far post by Lewandowski for his second on 46 minutes.

Bremen’s last win over Bayern in Munich was back in 2008 and they were barely in it as Bavarians enjoyed about 70 percent possession.

Lahm grabbed Bayern’s second when he converted Mueller’s final pass before Ribery blasted home their fifth with the Frenchman unmarked in the area.

Rafinha came on for Lahm and when the Brazil defender was fouled in the area, Lewandowski drilled home the resulting penalty on 77 minutes.

It was his second hat-trick in exactly a week after he netted three in Bayern’s 5-0 romp at Carl Zeiss Jena in the first round of the German Cup on Friday last week.