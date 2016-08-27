SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

FORMULA ONE

Rosberg fastest in practice

Nico Rosberg yesterday posted the fastest time in the first practice session of the Belgian Grand Prix. In unusually hot morning conditions on the Spa track, Rosberg was 0.73 seconds faster than second-placed Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton. Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen was third fastest, 0.799 seconds behind Rosberg. Whatever Hamilton goes on to achieve in tomorrow’s qualifying will be made redundant, however, as he is taking a grid penalty for having changed too many engine parts, and is going to start from the back of the grid. Hamilton, last year’s Belgian GP winner, has won six of the past seven races and leads Rosberg by 19 points with eight races remaining after this one. However, his penalty means Rosberg has a good chance to even things out.

BASEBALL

Player, broker sentenced

A South Korean baseball player was convicted of match-fixing yesterday and handed a suspended two-year prison term for deliberately allowing or attempting to allow walks in four games last season. A broker involved in the scheme was also sentenced to one year in prison, according to Cho Janghyun, spokesman for the Changwon District Court in southeastern South Korea. Lee Tae-yang, a starter for NC Dinos in the Korea Baseball Organization, was indicted in July and accused of taking 20 million won (US$17,940) from the broker in return for fixing the games. Prosecutors also indicted another player, Moon Woo-ram, for receiving 10 million won in cash and gifts from the broker in exchange for connecting him with Lee. Moon plays in the second-tier Korean league.

OLYMPICS

Pole auctions medal

Polish discus thrower Piotr Malachowski, who took silver at the Rio Olympics, said that he auctioned off his medal this week to fund treatment for a three-year-old boy struck with cancer. The 33-year-old world champion wrote on his Facebook page that he was moved to auction his prize after receiving a letter from the mother of a boy called Olek, who said he had been battling eye cancer for two years and that treatment in New York was his only hope. “I fought for gold in Rio. Today I am calling on everyone to fight for something even more precious,” Malachowski wrote on Friday to announce the auction. “If you help me, my silver medal might turn out to be more precious than gold for Olek,” he said, adding that he would use the entire sum raised to pay for treatment. “Success,” he later wrote, saying the medal had found takers.

RUGBY UNION

Fiji coach weighs offers

Fiji national rugby coach Ben Ryan says he is weighing almost 20 job offers that have poured in since he guided the country to its first-ever gold medal at the Rio de Janiero Olympics. Ryan’s contract with Fiji Rugby Union ends on Sept. 3 and he has resisted all efforts to keep him in the job he has held since 2013. Fiji sports organizations mounted a major effort to raise money to match rival offers for Ryan, but the English coach said money is not the issue and that he is ready for new challenges. One offer is believed to have come from the Japan national rugby sevens team and others from Super Rugby teams in Australia, Japan and New Zealand.