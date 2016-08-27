Top leagues win big in Champions League shake-up

Reuters, MONACO

UEFA yesterday announced changes to their flagship Champions League, saying they had managed to “keep it in the family” after staving off the threat of a breakaway league by Europe’s top clubs.

From the 2018/2019 season, the top four European leagues — currently Spain, Germany, England and Italy — will each be guaranteed four places in the group stage, UEFA competitions director Giorgio Marchetti said.

Stung by criticism that the competition has become too predictable, UEFA emphasized that it would continue to be open for teams from Europe’s smaller national leagues, although the number of places set aside for them would drop from five to four.

Europe’s top clubs had discussed the possibility of forming a breakaway Super League, but UEFA’s acting general secretary Theodor Theodoridis played down the threat.

“From the very beginning, the feeling was the ideal solution for everybody would be a solution in the family,” he said.

UEFA also stopped short of guaranteeing captive places for certain big clubs, another possibility which sources said had been discussed privately in meetings over the past few months.

Under the present system, the top three leagues have three places each while their fourth-placed teams must play off over two legs for a place in the group stage.

The fourth ranked league, currently Italy, have only two guaranteed places plus one in the playoff round.

UEFA uses a complicated coefficient to determine the rankings of the national leagues.

Marchetti said the format itself would remain the same with a qualifying stage, followed by a 32-team group stage and then a knockout contest.

The biggest losers were the 11th and 12th ranked leagues, currently Switzerland and the Czech Republic, who will lose their guaranteed places in the group stage.

They will now compete in a qualifying competition with national champions from all other European leagues for four places.