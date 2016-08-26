SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

TENNIS

Vinci routs Konjuh

Italy’s Roberta Vinci got off to a dominating start at the WTA Connecticut Open on Wednesday by routing Croatian Ana Konjuh 6-2, 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals. The 18-year-old Konjuh is ranked 100th in the world and had to get through three rounds of qualifying to reach the main draw at the New Haven, Connecticut tournament. Vinci next faces Johanna Larsson, a lucky loser in qualifying who defeated wild-card entrant Shelby Rogers 7-6 (7/1), 6-4 for a berth in the quarter-finals. The most impressive performance of the day was provided by sixth-seeded Petra Kvitova, who took out Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard 6-3, 6-2 for a berth in the quarter-finals, where she meets Olympic doubles gold medalist Ekaterina Makarova.

SOCCER

Blatter hearing begins

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter yesterday arrived for his appeal hearing against a six-year ban from soccer, pledging to accept the verdict of the Court of Arbitration for Sport. “I do hope it will be positive for me,” Blatter told reporters at about 8am ahead of a hearing expected to last several hours. The court’s verdict is expected within several weeks, and could be challenged in a further appeal to Switzerland’s supreme court. The 80-year-old Blatter denies wrongdoing in authorizing a US$2 million payment to former FIFA vice president Michel Platini in 2011. They claimed it was for backdated and uncontracted salary for work Platini did in advising Blatter from 1999 to 2002. The so-called “disloyal payment” led Blatter to be put under investigation for criminal mismanagement by Swiss federal prosecutors last September. That investigation is ongoing.

SWIMMING

Feigen apologizes

US swimmer James Feigen apologized for the “serious distraction” he and three teammates caused at a gas station during the Rio Olympics, saying he omitted facts in his statement to police. “I omitted the facts that we urinated behind the building and that Ryan Lochte pulled a poster off the wall,” Feigen said in a statement on Tuesday on the Web site of his lawyer in Austin, Texas. He maintains the group did not force their way into a bathroom and a gun was pointed at them. Feigen, who was pulled off an airplane last week by Brazilian police for more questioning, said he paid a fine of US$10,800 for the return of his passport so he could travel back to the US.

ATHLETICS

Kiplagat dies, aged 72

The suspended president of Athletics Kenya, Isaiah Kiplagat, has died after a long illness. He was 72. The International Association of Athletics Federations said that Kiplagat’s death on Wednesday was confirmed by Kenya’s athletics association, which he led for more than 20 years. Kiplagat was a divisive figure who dominated the most successful sport in his country in a manner that is unlikely to be repeated. He was a longtime IAAF Council member during the presidency of Lamine Diack of Senegal which ended last year. The IAAF ethics commission suspended Kiplagat and two other Athletics Kenya officials in November last year during an ongoing investigation of alleged embezzlement and extortion.