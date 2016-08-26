Dizzy Roy sets up ODI win for England

AFP, SOUTHAMPTON, England

Jason Roy overcame a dizzy spell to lead England’s charge to a 44-run win under the Duckworth-Lewis method in a rain-marred first one-day international (ODI) against Pakistan in Southampton on Wednesday.

Surrey opener Roy’s quickfire 65 fired England toward an initial victory target of 261.

However, after a third and final rain interruption of the fixture at 9:37pm, the umpires eventually called the game off with England 194-3.

England captain Eoin Morgan was 33 not out and Ben Stokes 15 not out.

Earlier, Pakistan were held to a modest 260-6, with captain Azhar Ali top-scoring with 82 after he won the toss.

Sarfraz Ahmed made 55 and Babar Azam 40 before he was unluckily out LBW.

Pakistan were going well at 173-3 after 35 overs, but then lost Azhar before a rain stoppage put a further break on their run-scoring.

Roy and Joe Root (61) took England to the brink of victory with a second-wicket stand of 89 in 14 overs.

Roy sparked England’s chase with three fours in four balls off Umar Gul in the third over of the hosts’ innings.

His boundary-rush started with a superb vertical bat shot through the legside.

Two balls later, Roy worked paceman Gul through long-on and the next delivery saw him force through the covers.

However, there was a worrying moment when Roy, on 20, needed several minutes’ on-field treatment for what a team spokesman later confirmed was a dizzy spell.

Meanwhile, opening partner Alex Hales, who managed just 145 runs in the preceding 2-2 drawn Test series against Pakistan, again fell cheaply.

Hales was out for seven when he guided Gul straight to Mohammad Hafeez at slip.

Mohammad Amir had had five catches dropped off his bowling during the Test series and the Pakistan paceman’s bad luck continued on Wednesday.

Roy, on 24, skied left-arm quick Amir high on the legside.

The ball appeared to be heading straight to Gul at square-leg.

However, wicketkeeper Ahmed called for the catch, only to make insufficient ground and drop the chance despite getting both gloves to the ball.

AUSSIE SKIPPER RESTS

AFP, COLOMBO

Australia’s Steve Smith has been rested to focus on next month’s tour of South Africa, leaving David Warner to lead the side for the remainder of the Sri Lanka series.

Smith captained Australia to an 82-run loss in the second ODI on Wednesday, which tied the series 1-1.

“I hate missing cricket, but in the long run it will do me a world of good,” said Smith, who is returning home with three ODIs and two Twenty20s still to be played.

“The schedule is very busy. I still want to take on the role in all three formats and do it to the best of my ability,” he added.

Cricket Australia’s chairman of selectors Rod Marsh said Smith needed time off.

“Steve has a large amount of cricket coming up in the next 12 months and we wanted to find a time for him to freshen up and these last five matches provide a good opportunity to do so,” Marsh said in a statement.

“Regardless of the results of the first two matches, our plan was always for Steve to take a break and refresh ahead of the ODI Series against South Africa next month. This is a great leadership opportunity for David, he has really embraced his role as vice-captain and we are confident he will do a great job in Steve’s place.”

Australia will also have to do without injured quick bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile for the rest of the tour.