EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Did you know that there are only around 1,000 giant pandas left in the wild?

B: I knew that giant pandas are an endangered species, but I didn’t realize there are so few left.

A: Yep, they live in just a few mountain ranges in central China. They used to live in lowland areas, but farming, development and deforestation forced them to migrate to more isolated mountainous regions.

A: 你知道嗎？現在野外的大貓熊只剩下大約一千隻了。

B: 我知道大貓熊是瀕危物種，但我沒想到只剩那麼少隻。

A: 是啊，牠們棲息在中國中部的幾座山脈中。他們曾經生活在低地地區，但是農業、開發、砍伐竹林迫使牠們遷徙到更為與世隔絕的山區。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: