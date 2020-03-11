A: Did you know that there are only around 1,000 giant pandas left in the wild?
B: I knew that giant pandas are an endangered species, but I didn’t realize there are so few left.
A: Yep, they live in just a few mountain ranges in central China. They used to live in lowland areas, but farming, development and deforestation forced them to migrate to more isolated mountainous regions.
A: 你知道嗎？現在野外的大貓熊只剩下大約一千隻了。
B: 我知道大貓熊是瀕危物種，但我沒想到只剩那麼少隻。
A: 是啊，牠們棲息在中國中部的幾座山脈中。他們曾經生活在低地地區，但是農業、開發、砍伐竹林迫使牠們遷徙到更為與世隔絕的山區。
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
A 46-year-old smoker, surnamed Wang, from Taichung recently experienced blurry vision. Thinking he was getting more long-sighted as his eyes aged, he started wearing multifocal glasses, but these made things worse and he started getting double vision. He went to an optician for an eye test, and his vision was apparently normal, although he found he was having difficulty looking up with his right eye. A series of blood tests and CT scans revealed that there was a problem with his thyroid. The man quit smoking and was treated for hyperthyroidism, and started wearing single vision lenses and prism correction
A: I went to Taipei Zoo yesterday for the first time since I was in elementary school. B: Oh really? What gave you the urge to go there? A: After watching an interesting documentary about giant pandas on TV, I thought I’d pay a visit to the zoo’s resident giant pandas. B: Tuan Tuan and Yuan Yuan? They’re so cute! A: 我昨天去台北市立動物園玩，是自從小學以來第一次去耶。 B: 真的嗎？是什麼動機讓你想要去動物園呀？ A: 前陣子我在電視上看了一部很有趣的大貓熊紀錄片，就覺得應該去看看住在動物園裡的大貓熊們。 B: 團團跟圓圓？他們很可愛耶！ English 英文: Chinese 中文:
The US signed a historic deal with the Taliban in Doha on Feb. 29, laying out a timetable for a full American troop withdrawal from Afghanistan within 14 months. The agreement is set to lead to dialogue between the Taliban and the Kabul government that could potentially pave the way to an end to the 18-year conflict. The Taliban governed Afghanistan between 1996 and 2001, imposing strict Islamic sharia law before being ousted and launching an insurgency. Here is some background on the movement: Religious students The Taliban originated among young Afghans who studied in Sunni Islamic schools called madrassas in Pakistan
B: Did you get to see Tuan Tuan and Yuan Yuan at the zoo? A: Yep. The female, Yuan Yuan, seemed quite restless. She kept pacing around within the enclosure. I think it’s because she’s in heat. B: Ah, of course. It’s that time of year. Did you see Tuan Tuan too? A: Yes, he was lounging around in one of the pools and constantly chomping on bamboo shoots. B: 你有順利在動物園看到團團跟圓圓嗎？ A: 有哦。母的那隻，圓圓，看起來非常焦躁不安，一直在欄舍裡面走來走去，我想可能是因為她正在發情。 B: 啊，當然。每年的發情期到了。那你有看到團團嗎？ A: 有，他在其中一個水池邊懶洋洋地閒晃，然後一直喀拉喀拉地吃竹筍。 English 英文: Chinese 中文: