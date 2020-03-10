EVERYDAY ENGLISH

B: Did you get to see Tuan Tuan and Yuan Yuan at the zoo?

A: Yep. The female, Yuan Yuan, seemed quite restless. She kept pacing around within the enclosure. I think it’s because she’s in heat.

B: Ah, of course. It’s that time of year. Did you see Tuan Tuan too?

A: Yes, he was lounging around in one of the pools and constantly chomping on bamboo shoots.

B: 你有順利在動物園看到團團跟圓圓嗎？

A: 有哦。母的那隻，圓圓，看起來非常焦躁不安，一直在欄舍裡面走來走去，我想可能是因為她正在發情。

B: 啊，當然。每年的發情期到了。那你有看到團團嗎？

A: 有，他在其中一個水池邊懶洋洋地閒晃，然後一直喀拉喀拉地吃竹筍。

