EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: I went to Taipei Zoo yesterday for the first time since I was in elementary school.

B: Oh really? What gave you the urge to go there?

A: After watching an interesting documentary about giant pandas on TV, I thought I’d pay a visit to the zoo’s resident giant pandas.

B: Tuan Tuan and Yuan Yuan? They’re so cute!

A: 我昨天去台北市立動物園玩，是自從小學以來第一次去耶。

B: 真的嗎？是什麼動機讓你想要去動物園呀？

A: 前陣子我在電視上看了一部很有趣的大貓熊紀錄片，就覺得應該去看看住在動物園裡的大貓熊們。

B: 團團跟圓圓？他們很可愛耶！

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: