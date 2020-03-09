A: I went to Taipei Zoo yesterday for the first time since I was in elementary school.
B: Oh really? What gave you the urge to go there?
A: After watching an interesting documentary about giant pandas on TV, I thought I’d pay a visit to the zoo’s resident giant pandas.
B: Tuan Tuan and Yuan Yuan? They’re so cute!
A: 我昨天去台北市立動物園玩，是自從小學以來第一次去耶。
B: 真的嗎？是什麼動機讓你想要去動物園呀？
A: 前陣子我在電視上看了一部很有趣的大貓熊紀錄片，就覺得應該去看看住在動物園裡的大貓熊們。
B: 團團跟圓圓？他們很可愛耶！
English 英文:
Chinese 中文:
The name “coronavirus” is descriptive of the virus particles (virions), which look like the tines of a crown. In ancient Rome, the Latin corona meant a crown or a garland bestowed for distinguished military service. By extension, it has come to be used as a byword for the royal family. In old English law, the title custos placitorum coronae meant “keeper of the pleas of the crown.” The title was then simplified to coroner, and later, by the 17th century, the coroner’s duties were reduced to examining the reasons for a person’s death. “Coronation” also derives from the Latin root, and from
How does the coronavirus spread? ‧ The COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak is a new illness and scientists are still assessing how it spreads from person to person, but similar viruses tend to spread via cough and sneeze droplets. ‧ When an infected person coughs or sneezes, they release droplets of saliva or mucus. These droplets can fall on people in the vicinity and can be either directly inhaled or picked up on the hands then transferred when someone touches their face, causing infection. For flu, some hospital guidelines define exposure as being within 2 meters of an infected person who sneezes
The Taiwanese version of Next Magazine has confirmed that it will cease online publication starting tomorrow — less than two years after stopping its print edition in 2018 due to constant financial losses. In a statement, the publisher attributed its closure to the “operational transformation” of its parent company, Hong Kong-based Next Digital Ltd. Following its success in Hong Kong, the tabloid magazine launched the Taiwanese version in 2001. Over the past almost two decades, it has changed the media scene in Taiwan by introducing a “paparazzi” culture. In recent years, the weekly was hit by the rise of the Internet
Katherine Johnson, the black woman whose mathematical genius took her from a behind-the-scenes job in a segregated NASA as portrayed in the film “Hidden Figures” to a key role in sending humans to the moon, died on Monday at the age of 101, NASA said. Johnson was awarded a Presidential Medal of Freedom by then President Barack Obama in 2015, and in 2016 he cited her in his State of the Union Address as an example of America’s spirit of discovery. “She’s one of the greatest minds ever to grace our agency or our country,” then NASA Administrator Charles Bolden said