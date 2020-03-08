B: Yesterday evening, I listened to Beethoven’s late string quartets. They made me feel a bit uneasy, and they’re really loud and chaotic, too.
A: Beethoven’s early string quartets were written for a friend’s quartet to be performed in a restaurant. When he wrote the late string quartets, he was completely deaf and had become disillusioned with life.
B : Oh I see. Some of the movements contain moments of tenderness, but they pass in an instant.
B : 我昨晚聽了貝多芬的晚期弦樂四重奏，那音樂讓人心神不寧，而且既大聲又混亂。
A : 貝多芬早期的弦樂四重奏是寫給他朋友組成的樂團，在一間餐廳中表演。但是到了晚期，他已經完全失聰，生活中還遭遇許多失意的事。
B : 喔難怪，在某些樂章中，還是有一些溫柔的感覺，不過一閃即逝。
The name “coronavirus” is descriptive of the virus particles (virions), which look like the tines of a crown. In ancient Rome, the Latin corona meant a crown or a garland bestowed for distinguished military service. By extension, it has come to be used as a byword for the royal family. In old English law, the title custos placitorum coronae meant “keeper of the pleas of the crown.” The title was then simplified to coroner, and later, by the 17th century, the coroner’s duties were reduced to examining the reasons for a person’s death. “Coronation” also derives from the Latin root, and from
How does the coronavirus spread? ‧ The COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak is a new illness and scientists are still assessing how it spreads from person to person, but similar viruses tend to spread via cough and sneeze droplets. ‧ When an infected person coughs or sneezes, they release droplets of saliva or mucus. These droplets can fall on people in the vicinity and can be either directly inhaled or picked up on the hands then transferred when someone touches their face, causing infection. For flu, some hospital guidelines define exposure as being within 2 meters of an infected person who sneezes
The Taiwanese version of Next Magazine has confirmed that it will cease online publication starting tomorrow — less than two years after stopping its print edition in 2018 due to constant financial losses. In a statement, the publisher attributed its closure to the “operational transformation” of its parent company, Hong Kong-based Next Digital Ltd. Following its success in Hong Kong, the tabloid magazine launched the Taiwanese version in 2001. Over the past almost two decades, it has changed the media scene in Taiwan by introducing a “paparazzi” culture. In recent years, the weekly was hit by the rise of the Internet
Katherine Johnson, the black woman whose mathematical genius took her from a behind-the-scenes job in a segregated NASA as portrayed in the film “Hidden Figures” to a key role in sending humans to the moon, died on Monday at the age of 101, NASA said. Johnson was awarded a Presidential Medal of Freedom by then President Barack Obama in 2015, and in 2016 he cited her in his State of the Union Address as an example of America’s spirit of discovery. “She’s one of the greatest minds ever to grace our agency or our country,” then NASA Administrator Charles Bolden said