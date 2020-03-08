EVERYDAY ENGLISH

B: Yesterday evening, I listened to Beethoven’s late string quartets. They made me feel a bit uneasy, and they’re really loud and chaotic, too.

A: Beethoven’s early string quartets were written for a friend’s quartet to be performed in a restaurant. When he wrote the late string quartets, he was completely deaf and had become disillusioned with life.

B : Oh I see. Some of the movements contain moments of tenderness, but they pass in an instant.

B : 我昨晚聽了貝多芬的晚期弦樂四重奏，那音樂讓人心神不寧，而且既大聲又混亂。

A : 貝多芬早期的弦樂四重奏是寫給他朋友組成的樂團，在一間餐廳中表演。但是到了晚期，他已經完全失聰，生活中還遭遇許多失意的事。

B : 喔難怪，在某些樂章中，還是有一些溫柔的感覺，不過一閃即逝。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: