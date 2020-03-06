B: I learned the piano for a few years when I was little. I always felt that Beethoven’s music was really hard and beyond the reach of the average pianist.
A: That’s because Beethoven was a virtuoso pianist. During the early years, he would write music for himself and give performances to the public. That’s why much of his music contains sections of virtuosity: It was a way to capture the attention of his audience.
B: 我小時候學過幾年鋼琴，我總覺得貝多芬的作品很難，不像是一般人有能力演奏的。
A: 這是因為貝多芬本身也是一名技術高超的鋼琴家。其實，他年輕時許多作品是寫給自己、在大眾面前演奏的。所以他寫下許多炫技的音樂片段，藉以吸引觀眾的目光。
The name “coronavirus” is descriptive of the virus particles (virions), which look like the tines of a crown. In ancient Rome, the Latin corona meant a crown or a garland bestowed for distinguished military service. By extension, it has come to be used as a byword for the royal family. In old English law, the title custos placitorum coronae meant “keeper of the pleas of the crown.” The title was then simplified to coroner, and later, by the 17th century, the coroner’s duties were reduced to examining the reasons for a person’s death. “Coronation” also derives from the Latin root, and from
How does the coronavirus spread? ‧ The COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak is a new illness and scientists are still assessing how it spreads from person to person, but similar viruses tend to spread via cough and sneeze droplets. ‧ When an infected person coughs or sneezes, they release droplets of saliva or mucus. These droplets can fall on people in the vicinity and can be either directly inhaled or picked up on the hands then transferred when someone touches their face, causing infection. For flu, some hospital guidelines define exposure as being within 2 meters of an infected person who sneezes
The Taiwanese version of Next Magazine has confirmed that it will cease online publication starting tomorrow — less than two years after stopping its print edition in 2018 due to constant financial losses. In a statement, the publisher attributed its closure to the “operational transformation” of its parent company, Hong Kong-based Next Digital Ltd. Following its success in Hong Kong, the tabloid magazine launched the Taiwanese version in 2001. Over the past almost two decades, it has changed the media scene in Taiwan by introducing a “paparazzi” culture. In recent years, the weekly was hit by the rise of the Internet
Katherine Johnson, the black woman whose mathematical genius took her from a behind-the-scenes job in a segregated NASA as portrayed in the film “Hidden Figures” to a key role in sending humans to the moon, died on Monday at the age of 101, NASA said. Johnson was awarded a Presidential Medal of Freedom by then President Barack Obama in 2015, and in 2016 he cited her in his State of the Union Address as an example of America’s spirit of discovery. “She’s one of the greatest minds ever to grace our agency or our country,” then NASA Administrator Charles Bolden said