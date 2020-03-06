EVERYDAY ENGLISH

B: I learned the piano for a few years when I was little. I always felt that Beethoven’s music was really hard and beyond the reach of the average pianist.

A: That’s because Beethoven was a virtuoso pianist. During the early years, he would write music for himself and give performances to the public. That’s why much of his music contains sections of virtuosity: It was a way to capture the attention of his audience.

B: 我小時候學過幾年鋼琴，我總覺得貝多芬的作品很難，不像是一般人有能力演奏的。

A: 這是因為貝多芬本身也是一名技術高超的鋼琴家。其實，他年輕時許多作品是寫給自己、在大眾面前演奏的。所以他寫下許多炫技的音樂片段，藉以吸引觀眾的目光。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: