Acclaim at ‘Singer 2020’ for Japanese pop diva Misia 《歌手2020》抗疫分散開唱 日本米希亞大受好評

Singer 2020, the eighth season of the hit singing competition, attracted much attention by inviting Japanese pop singer Misia to compete. The other six starting contestants for this season include Taiwan’s Jam Hsiao, a co-host of the show, LaLa Hsu, and China’s Hua Chenyu, Tia Ray, Mao Buyi and Zhou Shen.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the reality TV show premiere had been repeatedly postponed, before finally being broadcast on Feb. 7. In order to avoid home quarantine, all the singers have recorded their weekly performances separately in five different locations — Beijing, Shanghai, Changsha, Taipei and Tokyo — without a live studio audience since Episode 3, while a 500-member audience watches the live stream from home and then casts its votes via an app.

In Episode 3, Misia performed her 2011 classic Ashita E, literally Toward Tomorrow, at a Japanese venue where 10,000 candles were lit up to cheer those fighting the epidemic. The 42-year-old singer was voted No. 1, as her heartfelt performance in Japanese successfully crossed the language barrier.

Japanese singer Misia waves to the media on June 16, 2018 in Taipei as she promotes her concert being held at the Taipei International Convention Center the next day. 日本歌手米希亞前年六月十六日在台北市向媒體揮手，以宣傳她隔天在台北國際會議中心的演唱會。 Photo: Hu Shun-hsiang, Liberty Times

照片︰自由時報記者胡舜翔

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

熱門歌唱競賽《歌手》系列已進入第八季，《歌手2020》因邀請日本流行天后米希亞參賽引發廣大關注。本季另外六位首發參賽者包括︰兼任主持人的台灣歌手蕭敬騰、徐佳瑩，及中國歌手華晨宇、袁婭維、毛不易、周深。

受新冠肺炎爆發影響，該實境節目屢次延期，最終在二月七日開播。為避免遭到居家隔離，所有歌手自第三集起，每週分別在北京、上海、長沙、台北、東京五個不同的地點錄製表演，現場觀眾也全部取消，改由五百名觀眾於線上觀看後，透過手機APP進行投票。

第三集節目中，米希亞演唱了她二○一一年的經典《向著明天》，在日本的演出現場還點起一萬支蠟燭，為和肺炎疫情奮戰的人們打氣。這位四十二歲歌手真誠的日語演唱成功跨越語言障礙，更在當晚奪下第一名。

（台北時報張聖恩〉