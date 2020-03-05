EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: At the turn of the 18th century, a middle class began to emerge in Europe. They possessed a disposable income, placed a great importance on their children’s education and were keen to imitate the lifestyle of the upper classes.

B: I imagine they wanted their children to learn a musical instrument.

A: Exactly. In wealthy families, it was common to hold amateur music concerts for entertainment purposes.

A : 在十八世紀末的歐洲，開始出現了所謂的中產階級。他們收入頗豐，也注重子女教育，更想要仿效貴族的生活方式。

B : 我想他們應該會想要讓子女學習樂器吧。

A : 你說對了，所以在當時還算富裕的家庭裡，常會舉辦業餘的、餘興程度較高的私人音樂會。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: