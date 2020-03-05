Home / Bilingual Pages
Thu, Mar 05, 2020 - Page 2　

EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: At the turn of the 18th century, a middle class began to emerge in Europe. They possessed a disposable income, placed a great importance on their children’s education and were keen to imitate the lifestyle of the upper classes.

B: I imagine they wanted their children to learn a musical instrument.

A: Exactly. In wealthy families, it was common to hold amateur music concerts for entertainment purposes.

A : 在十八世紀末的歐洲，開始出現了所謂的中產階級。他們收入頗豐，也注重子女教育，更想要仿效貴族的生活方式。

B : 我想他們應該會想要讓子女學習樂器吧。

A : 你說對了，所以在當時還算富裕的家庭裡，常會舉辦業餘的、餘興程度較高的私人音樂會。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文:

Comments will be moderated. Keep comments relevant to the article. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned. Final decision will be at the discretion of the Taipei Times.

TOP top