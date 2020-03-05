The number of downloads of games and apps has surged in China recently, as tens of millions of people are confined by the COVID-19 outbreak to their homes. More than 222 million downloads were made in China through Apple’s online store in the first week of February, and app downloads during the first two weeks of the month jumped by 40 percent.

“Millions of workers and students leveraged mobile apps to seek alternative methods to resume daily activities remotely,” said mobile data provider App Annie. Since schools in many Chinese cities have remained closed and are not expected to reopen soon, downloads of various education apps are particularly popular as schools promote online learning.

Meanwhile, as the world confronts the spread of the coronavirus, interest in disease-themed films, TV series and games has exploded, with worried viewers turning to documentaries and disaster movies for answers and ways to cope, according to AFP. A blast of disaster flicks from the past are storming the download charts.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

上千萬民眾因新型冠狀病毒爆發被關在家裡，使得手機遊戲及應用程式在中國下載量激增。在二月第一週，蘋果公司線上商店在中國的應用程式下載量，即打破二‧二二億次，在二月前兩週，下載量更大幅成長百分之四十。

手機數據平台App Annie說：「數百萬員工和學生都在透過應用程式，尋找他們能自遠距恢復日常活動的替代方案。」由於在許多中國城市學校仍維持關閉、短期內不太可能開學，校方便推廣線上學習，使得教育類的應用程式特別受到歡迎。

在全球對抗冠狀病毒擴散之際，據法新社報導，這也引爆了人們對於疾病相關主題的電影、電視和遊戲之興趣。擔憂的觀眾們，轉向紀錄片和災難電影找答案，以尋求對付病毒之道，一堆過去的災難片正席捲下載排行榜。

（台北時報張聖恩〉