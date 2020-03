A: Starting with Beethoven, artists generated their primary income from the royalties. This gave artists much more creative freedom.

B: But to earn royalties, they first had to sell their works?

A: Yes, and this is an area where Beethoven was really formidable: his music was infectious enough to attract a wide audience.

B: In what way?

A: 從貝多芬開始,創作者的收入來源轉為以版稅為主,這給藝術家更多的創作自由!

B: 不過想賺版稅,作品要先賣得出去吧?

A: 對啊,這也是貝多芬厲害的地方,因為他的音樂夠吸引大批聽眾。

B: 這又怎麼說呢?

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: