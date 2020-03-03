EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A : Beethoven pioneered a model for future generations of composers — in fact all creative artists — to generate an income.

B : How so?

A : Before Beethoven, the majority of composers were employed by aristocrats. Not only were they reliant on their employer for an annual salary, they also had to yield to their creative demands.

B : Whereas today, artists’ main source of income comes from royalties?

A : 貝多芬為後世的作曲家──甚至是所有藝術創作者──開啟了新的收入模式！

B : 怎麼說？

A : 在貝多芬之前，絕大多數作曲家都是受雇於貴族，領的是年薪，也要盡可能服從雇主的要求。

B : 但是現在，藝術創作者的主要收入來源都是作品的版稅吧？

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: