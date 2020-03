A: Did you know that this year is the 350th birthday of composer Ludwig Beethoven?

B: So that’s why concert halls and orchestras around the world are putting on Beethoven’s music. I’m not very familiar with classical music and I’m not sure why he is so popular.

A: In so many ways, Beethoven served as a link between the past and the future.

A : 你知道嗎?今年是作曲家貝多芬的三百五十歲誕辰哦!

B : 難怪全球各大音樂廳和樂團都在演出貝多芬的作品,我對古典音樂不熟,也不清楚他為什麼那麼受歡迎。

A : 從各種角度而言,其實貝多芬都具有承先啟後的地位哦。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: