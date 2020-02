A: You know, while watching “1917,” I couldn’t help thinking: a year after the film was set, tens of millions of people died from the Spanish Influenza outbreak in 1918. Many more died from the flu than from fighting in the war.

B: Really? Someone should make a movie about that.

A: 你知道嗎,在看《一九一七》時,我不禁在想:電影設定的這一年後,隔年有好幾千萬人死於一九一八年西班牙流感。死於流感的人數遠超過死於戰場的人數。

B: 真的嗎?應該要有人把這個題材拍成電影。

