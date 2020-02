B : Were you wearing a mask at the movie theater?

A : Yep. Even though I don’t normally wear a mask, I thought it would be wise. Everyone had one on. The funny thing is: everyone was constantly pulling them down to slurp from their drink or to munch on popcorn.

B : Yeah, that kind of defeats the point of wearing one in the first place.

B : 你在電影院的時候有戴口罩嗎?

A : 有哦。雖然我平常沒有戴口罩,但我覺得這樣做比較聰明。電影院裡大家都有戴。有趣的是,大家觀影過程中一直把口罩拉下來喝飲料或吃爆米花。

B : 是哦,這樣就喪失了一開始戴口罩的意義了啊。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: