B : Weren’t you worried about catching the COVID-19 virus in the movie theater?

A : A little, but I was willing to take a risk to watch the movie on the big screen. Anyway, the movie theater had implemented a “seat separation policy.”

B : A what?

A : There were empty seats between each seat reservation.

B : 你不擔心會在電影院感染新型冠狀病毒嗎?

A : 有一點,但為了在大螢幕上看這部電影,我還是願意冒這個風險。反正,那間電影院還實行「座位分隔法」。

B : 什麼分隔法?

A : 就是每一組訂票的客人之間都用空的座位隔開。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: