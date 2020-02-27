EVERYDAY ENGLISH

B: Do they make it in time?

A: Are you sure you want to hear a spoiler? I thought you were planning to watch the movie.

B: Oh yeah, silly me. I was getting caught up in the gripping storyline.

A: I remember you really enjoyed 2017’s Dunkirk, so I think 1917 will be right up your street. Hurry up and watch it, and then we can swap notes.

B : 他們後來有及時完成任務嗎？

A : 你確定你要聽電影劇透嗎？我以為你打算要去看這部電影耶。

B : 對哦，我真笨。我完全被這個扣人心弦的故事情節迷住了。

A : 我記得你很喜歡二○一七年上映的《敦克爾克大行動》，所以我想《一九一七》應該也是你的菜。趕快去看吧，這樣我們可以交換心得。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: