Home / Bilingual Pages
Thu, Feb 27, 2020 - Page 2　

EVERYDAY ENGLISH

B: Do they make it in time?

A: Are you sure you want to hear a spoiler? I thought you were planning to watch the movie.

B: Oh yeah, silly me. I was getting caught up in the gripping storyline.

A: I remember you really enjoyed 2017’s Dunkirk, so I think 1917 will be right up your street. Hurry up and watch it, and then we can swap notes.

B : 他們後來有及時完成任務嗎？

A : 你確定你要聽電影劇透嗎？我以為你打算要去看這部電影耶。

B : 對哦，我真笨。我完全被這個扣人心弦的故事情節迷住了。

A : 我記得你很喜歡二○一七年上映的《敦克爾克大行動》，所以我想《一九一七》應該也是你的菜。趕快去看吧，這樣我們可以交換心得。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文:

Comments will be moderated. Keep comments relevant to the article. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned. Final decision will be at the discretion of the Taipei Times.

TOP top