With the nation experiencing panic buying of surgical masks triggered by the COVID-19 outbreak, the National Museum of Taiwan History has curated a mask-themed Facebook post, entitled “Taiwan’s intimate history with masks,” which features exhibits from its collection to further the public’s understanding of domestic epidemic prevention.

In the Facebook post, the museum combines photographs with brief descriptions of each of the exhibits. The oldest is a government-produced public health notice, believed to date from the 1920s. Museum researcher Su Feng-nan explains that the museum had never previously conducted research into the history of masks, but in response to wall-to-wall media coverage of masks, they combed through their collections to show the public that these innocuous everyday items are actually rich in historic meaning.

According to Su, Taiwanese have worn masks for nearly a century. Each generation used different materials and methods to make its masks and used them for different purposes. In fact, by studying the masks, it is possible to understand the underlying significance and social phenomena of each period, Su explains.

The 1920s public health notice warns of an outbreak of epidemic meningitis in the Tainan area and tells the public to stay alert. It advises that people should protect themselves by doing three things: get vaccinated, disinfect bedding and pillows by placing them under direct sunlight and wear a mask. This demonstrates that wearing masks was already an important component of epidemic prevention at the time.

During and directly after World War II, half-mask respirators began to be used, primarily within the military, during disaster relief operations and for epidemic prevention. An early promotional poster for masks from the 1970s depicts motorcyclists and farmers wearing masks spraying pesticides. Small-sized Chinese characters written vertically along the sides of the advertisement carry the slogan: “Oppose the communists and resist the Soviets, increase production to support the nation.” It also indirectly reveals that motorcycles had by this time begun to be widely available in Taiwan.

By the 1980s, masks made from gauze and cotton were already a common sight in Taiwan, and masks sporting fancy designs and patterns began to appear. A poster for the 1988 film The Great Thief Li Shi-Ke features the film’s protagonist wearing a gauze or cotton plain white mask. The film is based upon the true story of a 1982 bank heist, after which many banks began to display notices asking customers to remove their face masks and motorcycle helmets.

During the 2003 SARS epidemic, Newton magazine produced a “SARS prevention handbook” special supplement, which featured a women wearing an N95 mask on the front cover.

In recent times, masks have become an everyday sight on the streets of Taiwan. Some people wear one to conceal their face or to cover their mouth as a metaphor for the lack of having a voice. During the 2014 Sunflower movement, participants stapled the Chinese character for “angry” onto surgical masks as a way to express their political stance and demands.

Finally, during recent electoral campaigns, candidates have taken to distributing free handheld fans, packets of facial tissues, masks and other functional items as a way to get their message across to voters. During the current COVID-19 outbreak, some people unable to buy masks, have begun using these freebie masks, which has become a talking point in and of itself.