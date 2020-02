A: I really hope our plants are OK after we’ve been away on holiday for two weeks. We should have asked a friend to water them for us.

B: I’m a bit worried, too. There was a heat wave in Taipei while we were away.

A: As soon as we get home, let’s drive over to the community garden straight away and take a look.

B: Fingers crossed.

A: 出門度假兩個星期了,真希望我們種的植物沒事。出門前應該要請朋友幫我們澆水的。

B: 我也有點擔心。在出門期間還有一場熱浪襲擊台北。

A: 我們一到家以後,就開車去社區園圃那邊看看吧。

B: 但願一切平安無事。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: