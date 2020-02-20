The world’s most popular drag show is hitting the road again this year. “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq the World Tour 2020” kicked off its Asian leg yesterday from Taiwan, the first Asian country to legalize same-sex marriage, staging a show in the country for the first time at Taipei International Convention Center.

RuPaul’s Drag Race is a nine-time Emmy Award-winning reality TV competition. The show documents entertainer RuPaul in the search for America’s next drag superstar. Led by longtime judge Michelle Visage on the show, the cast for the Asian tour includes some past winners, contestants, and the favorites from Season 11 last year.

RuPaul, the world’s most famous drag queen, shot to fame with his hit single Supermodel (You Better Work) in 1992, and was included in Time 100: the Most Influential People of 2017. The term “drag queen” refers to a man who dresses as a woman in exaggerated costumes for various reasons ranging from self-expression to entertainment purposes.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

全球最熱門的變裝秀今年再次上路啦！二○二○年「魯保羅變裝皇后秀」巡演昨天起跑，台灣身為第一個同性婚姻合法化的亞洲國家，更被列為亞洲第一站。這是該巡演首次來台，於台北國際會議中心演出。

魯保羅變裝秀是榮獲九座艾美獎的電視實境競賽節目，紀錄藝人魯保羅（露波），試圖尋找美國下一位變裝明星的過程。這次亞洲巡演，由該節目長期評審蜜雪兒弗薩奇領軍，陣容包括過去的冠軍、參賽者，與去年第十一季節目受歡迎的皇后們。

魯保羅可說是全球最知名的變裝皇后！於一九九二年以暢銷歌曲《Supermodel》一炮而紅，並於二○一七年入選《時代》雜誌百大影響人物。而「變裝皇后」（drag queen）一詞，是指男性穿著誇張的戲服打扮成女性，原因可能是為了表達自我或娛樂表演。

(台北時報張聖恩)