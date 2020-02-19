Home / Bilingual Pages
EVERYDAY ENGLISH

B: I’ve finished turning over the soil. Let’s plant the root vegetables over in this corner.

A: Hang on a minute, the soil seems quite chalky. We should dig in some organic topsoil to help improve moisture retention.

B: Good thinking. I’ll drive to the garden center and pick up a couple of sacks.

A: While you’re there, could you also grab some organic fertilizer?

B: 我剛剛把土全部翻完了。我們來把根莖類作物種在這個角落吧。

A : 等一下，這土壤看起來有一點太粉了。我們應該要摻入一些有機表土，改善土壤的保溼度。

B : 你想得真周到。我來開車去園圃中心載幾袋有機表土回來。

A : 你到那邊的時候，可以順便拿一些有機肥料過來嗎？

