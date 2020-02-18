■ Be appreciative, daily

Sarah Calvert, a relationship therapist in London, says: “Starting from a place of appreciation is always of benefit, and can help solve more difficult conversations. It’s easy to focus on what is lacking, so I invite people to think about what they appreciate about the other person on a daily basis. Find one thing each day and tell them.” This could be anything from something they do, or a quality that they have to the way they are looking. “Actively seeking out things to appreciate helps them feel valued,” says Calvert, and when your partner better understands what you appreciate about them, they’ll probably start doing those things a bit more.

■ Don’t try to change your partner

“This is the person you have chosen, and they are who they are. You can’t change somebody else,” says Dee Holmes, a senior practice consultant for Relate. This can even come down to not sweating the small stuff. “We all do things that irritate our partners,” says Holmes. “Does this really need addressing or should you accept that’s just what they do?” Respect and celebrate each other’s individuality. While couple time is important, says Holmes, “you’ve got to allow someone that space to still see their friends and do their own things.” After all, if you stopped them from pursuing their interests and doing all those things that makes them them, she warns, “they’re not going to be the person you got together with.”

■ Avoid assumptions

“It can be quite easy to not say the obvious things, because you assume the other person knows,” says Holmes. It can be just as easy to erroneously assume you understand them. If your partner says they don’t want to go out tonight after all, says Holmes, you might feel cheated by their backtracking, without considering what caused their change of heart. Perhaps something is troubling them. Try some active listening, suggests Calvert. “Make an effort to be fully present, and really learn what is going on for that person, rather than just hearing the words.”

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. appreciative adj. 表示讚賞；感謝的 (biao3 shi4 zan4 shang3; gan3 xie4 de5) 2. relationship n. 人際關係；感情 (ren2 ji4 guan1 xi4; gan3 qing2) 3. irritate v. 使惱怒 (shi2 nao3 nu4) 4. individuality n. 個體性 (ge4 ti3 xing4) 5. emotional intimacy phr. 情感親密 (qing2 gan3 qin1 mi4) 6. fulfillment n. 成就感 (cheng2 jiu4 gan3) 7. defensively adv. 防衛地 (fang2 wei4 de5) 8. quality time phr. 精心時刻 (jing1 xin1 shi2 ke4)



■ Brush up on your communication skills

This starts with being in touch with your own feelings, says Calvert. “Otherwise, you won’t be able to say what you need and what you want. Good communication fosters emotional intimacy, which can lead to greater feelings of fulfillment, understanding, trust and safety.” She suggests being more mindful of the language and the tone you use. “Often people say things [to their partner] that sound really harsh, not in a way in which they would address anyone else,” she says. When responding defensively, they often don’t even say what they really mean. She suggests asking yourself: “If you were listening to this conversation, how would it make you feel?”

■ Discover what makes your partner feel loved

“Some people feel loved through their partner’s actions, anything from bringing a cup of tea for them in bed to upgrading their technology,” says Calvert. Some need affirming words, to be told that they’re loved. For others, physical contact is more significant: intimacy, sex, holding hands. Maybe it’s quality time, with your full attention, or perhaps gifts hold greater meaning for your partner.

(The Guardian)

■ 每天存著欣賞與感謝的心

在倫敦執業的人際關係治療師莎拉‧考芙特說：「用欣賞的角度來看待事物總是有好處的，這也可以讓棘手的事比較好溝通。我們比較容易去注意所缺乏的東西，因此我鼓勵大家每天都想想自己欣賞伴侶的地方。每天找到一個優點來告訴對方」，例如對方所做的某件事、其某種特質，或看起來的樣子。考芙特說：「積極尋找值得欣賞的事物可以使伴侶覺得受到重視」，況且若伴侶知道怎麼做會讓你讚賞，說不定就會比較常這樣做。