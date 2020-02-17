Huang Hsin-tung, former private secretary in the Lukang Township council in Changhua County, is an avid photographer. In 1976 he took a picture of himself sitting with his wife, Tsai Chiu-tsu. Those were simpler times, and the young couple is seen sitting back-to-back on the grass. Ten years ago, and then again this year, they took photographs of themselves in the same pose.

Huang says that he and his wife both went to the elementary school and high school in the town, and fell for each other when they were at a barbeque. Society was more conservative back in 1976, and the unmarried couple didn’t want to appear too intimate in the photograph. It just so happened that in front of the windbreak trees at Wanggong there was a patch of grass, and they placed the camera in the branches of a tree and snapped the picture of themselves leaning with their backs to each other with the help of the camera’s self-timer.

Huang says that he and his wife wed after around five years of dating, and he started his own photography business, while his wife went into insurance. After the couple had a son and a daughter, they were busy raising their family and at work, and after their children had grown up they finally had the time to go on trips. Ten years ago, on a patch of grass in the Beinan Cultural Park in Taitung City, the couple had a friend take another photograph of them in the same back-to-back pose.

This year they made another trip to the Beinan Cultural Park, and they thought of the photo they had taken the previous time, and decided to ask another friend to take a photo of them in the same pose, as a way to record the time they had spent together.

According to Huang, these three photos are also witness to changes in the world of photography. The picture they took of themselves in 1976 was with the black-and-white film still being used in those days, while the subsequent two images were both in color, when photography had already entered the digital age and taking photos has become an everyday occurrence.

Recently, Huang posted the three photos together on Facebook, and they received a lot of attention from friends. Many people commented on how good the couple looked, and how trendy they were when they were young, especially Tsai, and that even though the couple were now grandparents, they still looked really good.

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times)

前彰化鹿港鎮公所機要秘書黃新東，平日就愛好攝影，在一九七六年拍下他與老婆蔡秋足的定情照，當時民風純樸，青春男女以坐在草地上的「背靠背」來入鏡；十多年前與今年則是再度以坐在草地上「背靠背」取景，「背對背」也成為夫妻兩人的甜蜜角度。

黃新東說，他與老婆蔡秋足是鹿港國中、鹿港高中的同學，但兩人「來電」則是在一場烤肉會上，由於一九七六年時的民風保守，未婚男女拍照也不會有親密動作，因此，他就在王功防風林前，剛好有塊草皮，把相機放在樹枝間，用自拍器拍下他跟老婆「背靠背」的「定情照」。

黃新東說，他跟老婆交往約五年後結婚，他開始經營照相館，老婆也跨入保險業，生下一對兒女，忙碌於家庭與工作間，直到小孩長大後，夫妻倆終於有時間可以遊山玩水，十多年前由朋友掌鏡，在台東市卑南遺址公園的草皮上，夫妻再度以「背靠背」入鏡。

今年再度到台東卑南遺址公園玩，夫妻倆想到上回到此拍下「背靠背」照片，決定以同角度再請朋友拍一張，為牽手歲月留下紀錄。

黃新東說，這三張照片也見證攝影世界的變遷，一九七六年的定情照，當時還是用底片所拍的黑白照片，後來兩張就是彩色照片，也進入了數位時代，拍照打卡也成為現代人的日常。

黃新東最近把用三張同角度照片放上臉書，獲得親朋好友廣大迴響，許多人大讚這對夫妻真是俊男美女，年輕時代的打扮就走在流行的前端，尤其是黃新東老婆蔡秋足，雖然兩人都已升格當阿公、阿嬤，依然是男帥女美。

(自由時報)