A : Well, that was awkward.

B : What happened?

A : I was the only person not wearing a face mask at the office meeting today. Everyone seemed really uncomfortable. Then I sneezed...

B : Hmm, looks like someone’s going to have to line up outside the drugstore again.

A : 我剛才遇到一個超尷尬的狀況。

B : 發生什麼事了?

A : 今天在公司的會議上,我是唯一一個沒戴口罩的人。每個人好像都對我投以奇怪的眼神。結果我打了一個噴嚏……。

B : 嗯,看起來有人又要去藥局外面排隊買口罩啦。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: